The Pee Wee Showmanship event was held at the Lyon County Fair Sunday evening. Young children showed their goats, pigs, and sheep to a judge to ready them for the big time in years to come in 4-H competition. They led their animals around the enclosure and answered questions from the judge. Each child received a certificate for participating.
Pee Wee Showmanship at the Lyon County Fair
- The Emporia Gazette
-
- Updated
- 0
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- It's official: Ross is coming to Emporia
- Emporia man arrested after car chase, standoff
- USD 253 mandates masks for everyone in district buildings
- Douglas family donates more than $2,000 to local teen battling cancer
- Admire woman arrested on drug charges in Osage County
- Upside-down flag at Emporia school an accident
- End of an era: Jim's Cowboy Shop to close up shop Aug. 31
- Lyon County reports 39 new positives, active cases jump to 95
- 40 new positives pushes active COVID-19 cases to 118 Wednesday
- EPD promotes three to captain
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tyson Foods to mandate vaccines for workers (71)
- 'Our Situation Has Changed': Public health urge masks, vaccines as variant cases rise (41)
- UPDATED: Lyon County confirms first delta variant death Thursday morning (40)
- Public Health official says unvaccinated individuals represent bulk of new COVID infections as local cases surge (31)
- CDC recommends masks in Lyon County again (23)
- Face masks are critical protection (19)
- Lyon County reports 39 new positives, active cases jump to 95 (16)
- Lyon County reaches 60 active cases as 18 new positives are reported Friday (16)
- Protecting Our Vote (14)
- New voter laws in Kansas (14)
- 40 new positives pushes active COVID-19 cases to 118 Wednesday (13)
- Health officials urge vaccines as cases continue to rise (12)
- USD 251 requires students to wear masks on buses, not classrooms (12)
- Drive-thru vaccine clinic set for next week (11)
- Stopping the Delta Variant: mandates and institutions (10)
- USD 253 mandates masks for everyone in district buildings (7)
- Emporia man arrested after car chase, standoff (7)
- Delta variant, bed shortages and staffing issues cause strain for local health care workers (7)
- USD 251 commits to reforms after discrimination against LGBTQ student (6)
- County reports 10 new positive cases, 22 new recoveries (6)
- Republican, Democrats and vaccine (6)
- Let’s Cut Through the Political Spin and Misinformation about Gas Prices (5)
- Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Event in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages (4)
- Redistricting listening tour begins next week with no stops in Emporia (4)
- County's case count rises to 151 as schools prepare for new year (4)
- Emporia Marine killed in WWII identified (3)
- Newman Regional Health won't require staff to vaccinate at this time (3)
- Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years (3)
- USD 253 to require masks for students 11 and younger, strongly recommend for older students, teachers (3)
- City commission to vote on agreement with new QuikTrip (3)
- Good news and challenges for post-COVID school recovery (3)
- What does the city commission's failure to rezone $1 million land purchase mean now? (2)
- City approves QuikTrip agreement, rejects rezoning land purchased in February (2)
- End of an era: Jim's Cowboy Shop to close up shop Aug. 31 (2)
- City continues wage discussion (2)
- Emporia Rescue Mission welcomes community to new shelter space (2)
- EPD promotes three to captain (2)
- Former Tyson plant maintenance manager sentenced to 27 months in prison (2)
- Discovering Emporia: Who is David Traylor? (2)
- ESU grad named National Vice Commander for Civil Air Patrol (1)
- EHS cross country enjoys successful fundraiser (1)
- Lunar Ride, block party returns to Emporia Saturday (1)
- Emporia Public Library reopens with new atrium (1)
- ESU volleyball earns team academic honors (1)
- The American Dream: Hoang retires after 32 years with Clint Bowyer Autoplex (1)
- How does Social Security fit into retirement? (1)
- 'We're All In This Together': Thompson becomes new pastor at First Christian Church (1)
- Two women arrested in connection to Monday hit and run, kidnapping (1)
- Bird scooters roll into Emporia (1)
- Southern Lyon County USD 252 receives KSDE Child Nutrition & Wellness Outstanding Customer Service Award (1)
- Emporia man charged with multiple sex crimes (1)
- Chase County Sheriff seeks help to locate missing teen (1)
- Emporia Living hitting mailboxes this week (1)
- USD 251 hires football, softball coaches (1)
- Team James: Fighting Cancer with Positivity (1)
- Upside-down flag at Emporia school an accident (1)
- Augusta Hannah Dickson Shepherd (1)
- Earthly Delights looks to expand options for local plant lovers (1)
- Admire woman arrested on drug charges in Osage County (1)
- Commission to consider city manager job posting Wednesday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.