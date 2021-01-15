Nancy Jane Bishop Hopkins, 69, of Lawrence, Kansas passed away on January 8, 2021 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Nancy was born on August 9, 1951 in Emporia, KS to Clarence Dwight and Cora (Foley) Bishop. Nancy attended Emporia schools and graduated in 1969. She graduated from Emporia State University in 1973 with a B.S. in Education. In 1975 she graduated from the University of Kansas with a Masters degree.
She taught P.E. in Lawrence, KS and coached volleyball at West Junior High School and then Lawrence Free State until her retirement in 2018. In her spare time, she worked at the scorers table running the shot clock at KU basketball games. Nancy worked and raised the funds to renovate and equip a cardio room at Lawrence Free State, which was named the Nancy Hopkins Cardio room after her. She was inducted into the HPER Alumni Hall of Honor at Emporia State University in 2019.
Nancy is survived by her wife, Deb Bamrick. Other survivors include a sister, Sandy (Keith) Carnes of Emporia, KS; a brother, Robert (Sheila) Bishop of Gulf Breeze, FL; and 5 nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Pat Schrag Maddox.
Due to Covid, no services are planned at this time.
