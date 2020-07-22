The 2020 SOS Strong Campaign came to a close at Lyon County State Bank Wednesday evening as this year’s group of 16 “Strong Men” celebrated the initiative’s most successful run ever with over $40,000 raised.
“So, in 2015 we raised $14,217” said SOS, Inc. Executive Director Connie Cahoone. “In 2016 we raised $16,442. In 2017 we raised $25,913. In 2018 we raised $35,258 and last year we raised $23,176 … We were definitely concerned this year with COVID-19, but now we’re blown away with the $40,000. It really goes to show what a great and dedicated group we had.”
This year’s group of ambassadors from the Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Osage and Morris county areas each sought to raise a total of $1,000 to aid in SOS, Inc.’s ongoing mission of preventing instances of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. As chosen representatives, the Strong Men also took pledges to lead by example, never blame victims, to not engage in acts of violence, to stand up for those in need and to always use their voices to speak up for what is right. Moving forward, all money from the campaign will be put toward funding SOS’s general operations, safe shelters and crisis services as well as additional advocacy programs for victims.
The top contributor to 2020’s campaign was former Emporia State University administrator Roger Heineken, who utilized a social media campaign to raise a record single output of more than $10,000. The posts attracted attention from around the United States as well as overseas and included donations from as far as Germany and Italy. Heineken said he was not only honored to raise the funds, but also to spread awareness on an important, and sometimes uncomfortable topic.
“Thanks to my time at ESU, I know a lot of alumni from all over the world,” Heineken said. “So, a lot of the donations, even the ones from overseas, were from people with a connection to the Emporia area … I think that says a couple things. One is that the people who live [in other states and countries] still recognize the value of the work the SOS does. The second, is that all those people still must love Emporia to do something to pay back and invest in something that makes the community a better place. It was really amazing to see.”
SOS, Inc.’s Emporia offices are located at 618 Mechanic St. and are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The organization can be reached at 343-8799 during regular operating hours or anytime through the SOS toll-free 24/7 helpline at 800-825-1295.
