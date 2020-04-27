The Lyon County Highway Department announced two roadway closures Monday morning.
The department will close Road 260 between Roads C and D Monday to replace a cross road culvert.
They plan to reopen the road by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The highway department will also be closing Road C3 north of Road 300 for 12 weeks for a Low Water Crossing replacement starting today.
Weather permitting, the road will reopen by July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.