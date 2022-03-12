Special to The Gazette
Emporia Presbyterian Manor is calling all artists age 65 and older to enter or exhibit in the annual Art is Ageless juried exhibit and competition at the campus, 2300 Industrial Road. The exhibit is scheduled for April 11 - May 6, 2022.
Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the 2023 Art is Ageless calendar.
Due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19, Emporia Presbyterian Manor plans to hold its event virtually for friends of the program on the community’s Facebook page, and to announce winners on Facebook following the event. Works will be on exhibit at the community for residents only.
Artists may choose to enter works for exhibit only. For the competition, the artist must have been 65 at the time of creation and have completed the work since January 2017. There are nine categories, as well as designations of amateur or professional. Works to be entered for judging need to be at Presbyterian Manor by 4 p.m. April 5.
The Art is Ageless program encourages Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.
Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other PMMA communities to be judged at the systemwide level.
For entry forms and information or to arrange artwork drop-off, contact Andraya Taber at 620-343-2613 or ataber@pmma.org. More information is also online at ArtIsAgeless.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.