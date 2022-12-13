Some Emporia residents may see delays in trash pickup due to staffing shortages.
On Tuesday, the city announced that staffing shortages may affect sanitation pickup times.
The city encourages anyone whose trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m. on their scheduled day to contact the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
