Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Non-injury accident, W. 15th Ave. and Industrial Rd., 8:12 a.m.

Lost property, 700 East St., 10:09 p.m.

Communications offense, 1500 W. 6th Ave., 2:17 p.m.

Drug possession, 700 Sylvan St., 3:08 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:40 p.m.

Communications offense, 1200 Triplett Dr., 3:52 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Non-injury accident, 3000 Road F, Dunlap, 8:29 a.m.

Animal at large, 1800 Burlingame Rd., 10:06 a.m.

Grass fire, Road W and Road 150, Neosho Rapids, 5:24 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:42 p.m.

Tuesday

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 2:04 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Theft - Late report, 800 Graham St., 3:12 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Theft - Late report, 1400 Road 280, Admire, 8:13 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.