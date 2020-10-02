The Spartans were outmatched and outplayed Thursday night, succumbing to defensive errors and missed opportunities in a 4-0 defeat on their home turf to visiting Manhattan High School.
Days removed from a rousing double-overtime win over Washburn Rural, one of the team’s best performances of the season, EHS couldn’t offer a repeat effort against Manhattan. The visitors took the lead less than 30 seconds into the contest and maintained its control over the proceeding for all 80 minutes. EHS’ midfielder Hector Hernandez burst forward for a number of opportunities in opposing and defender Rudy Bedolla shined in a new role, but with the help of two goals from junior Grant Snowden, Manhattan rolled over the Spartans Thursday.
EHS is now 4-4-1 on the season.
“I know the goal is for us to win, but I’m looking at growth and progression,” EHs head coach Victor Ibarra said. “Unfortunately, we fell flat 30 seconds in. The intensity has to be there and the mentality has to be there and it just wasn’t tonight.”
Manhattan’s dissection began in the match’s opening minute. Just 26 seconds after kick off, Manhattan’s Connor Turner danced into the Spartans’ end, weaved through a pair of defenders and fired past EHS goalkeeper Alex Lemus to open the scoring on the evening.
Playing with an early deficit, the Spartans settled into the game and found its footing against a talented, aggressive Manhattan squad. Hernandez, a senior, was critical in the middle the field, serving as a disruptor in the defensive end and helping to build up the EHS counter attack. Linking up with junior Kaden Nguyen on multiple occasions in the first half, most everything good for the Spartans ran through Hernandez, including a break away chance fired off the crossbar in the 19th minute.
But those bright moments and any EHS momentum was canceled out by a pair of defensive miscues in the first half that dug the Spartans an even deeper hole.
Nine minutes after the opening goal, Manhattan extended its lead when Snowden picked up his first score of the night on the counter attack. The chance only arrived after EHS defender Josue Garcia misplayed a cleared ball. Snowden pounced on the error and burst into the Spartans’ end to double Manhattan’s tally.
With just over ten minutes to play in the half, the Spartans’ defensive woes cost them again when EHS failed to handle a Manhattan corner kick. Four times a Spartans defender made an attempt to clear the ball but to no avail, and after a series of deflections, Manhattan’s Easton Robert drove home the goal to put the visitors ahead 3-0.
The defensive struggles remain something Ibarra and the Spartans are seeking to eliminate.
“It’s really frustrating,” Ibarra said. “We looked like a bunch of rec players going after the ball. It’s a matter of discipline and of us being a really young team. We need to be better at making those pressure decisions.”
A silver-lining in the defeat came in the further emergence of Bedolla, EHS’ sophomore captain. Typically deployed as a left back, Bedolla serves as the sturdy force in the Spartans defense while also initiating the attack down the left wing. But as Manhattan dominated through the middle Thursday, Ibarra made an adjustment he's been mulling for some time and shifted his captain into the sweeper role at the center of his defense.
The move, made following Manhattan’s second goal, proved transformative for EHS. With a strong, domineering force in the middle, the Spartans maintained their shape and coped far better with the Manhattan attack. EHS conceded again in the 52nd minute when Manhattan’s Cole Schmitt weaved down the left side and delivered a pinpoint cross to Snowden for a final goal, but otherwise presented a much more cohesive defense as Bedolla took command.
With Bedolla at sweeper, EHS’ play and mentality shifted for the better, providing Ibarra with a new tactical strategy for the future.
“Rudy has never played sweeper,” he said. “So to play that well against a team like Manhattan was impressive. It completely changed things for us.”
With the match settled at 4-0, the Spartans continued to fight and create chances. The team’s best scoring opportunities in the second half both came from Hernandez, who sailed one shot over the crossbar and beat the keeper on another only to have the ball cleared off the line by a Manhattan defender.
The second half also offered drama in the form of red cards for EHS sophomore Brayden Criger and Manhattan’s Snowden. As the Spartans attacked down the left side of the field, Snowden appeared to push Criger prior to a throw-in, provoking a response from the Spartans’ winger. While Criger did not appear to retaliate physically, both players were sent off.
“It was completely uncalled for for Brayden,” Ibarra said. “The referee made that move to be safe, which I understood. But I hope he doesn’t get punished for it because I didn’t think it was his fault at all.”
If Tuesday night’s win over Washburn Rural showed just how good the Spartans can be, Thursday’s shut out defeat proved that EHS still needs to learn how to do it consistently.
In Hernandez, the Spartans have a dynamic playmaker who will create chances, and in Bedolla, an on-field leader whose influence can be seen all over the field. That duo, along with EHS’ collection of talented and young contributors, are still learning as was clear Thursday night, but the progress Ibarra’s Spartans is beginning to show with each passing game, even in a blow out loss.
“We have our pillars to build from,” the head coach said. “So going forward, I believe we’re only going to be getting better. We just need to be consistent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.