The faculty and staff of William Allen White Elementary came together in support of their school community Tuesday afternoon, presenting three WAW families battling cancer with checks to alleviate ongoing treatment and transportation costs.
The money — which totaled over $11,600 — was raised through donations from WAW’s Hope for the Holidays Virtual 5k, making the event one of the most successful fundraisers in school history. Recipients on the day were Library Clerk Chris Allen, the family of student Marisol Marin, and staff member Petra Williams (who was unable to attend).
“[Fourth grade teacher] Cathy [Dorcas] knew that we had several people in our school family that we knew could use a little extra help this year, so she came up with the idea of hosting a 5k,” said WAW Technology Teacher Melanie Curtis. “She brought that up with our staff, and we just rolled with it. The fifth grade teachers had their students write letters to businesses to ask for sponsorships. It really took everybody working together to get these donations.”
“We knew we had three families that were dealing with cancer that we really wanted to help out during this time of year, and especially now with the pandemic ” Dorcas added. “We’ve done fundraisers in the past, never on this scale, but we just thought we could at least give it a try. It really worked out.”
For Marin’s mother, Veronica, the presentation was yet another example of the deep care the WAW community had continued to show since her daughter’s diagnosis. She said the money would help most with transportation costs moving forward.
“When I heard that they we’re doing this, I just started crying,” Veronica Marin said. “I couldn’t believe the school would actually take the time to do something like this for us and organize something with everything else going on. [Marisol] was diagnosed with cancer back in July and she has tumors that have already been removed, so it’s going to help us out a lot with travel expenses. It’s been hard to get back and forth between Kansas City so often, so that’ll be something we can take off our minds.”
The emotions were equally overwhelming for Allen, who said the gift would assist her with other health-related burdens in addition to her recent skin cancer diagnosis.
“My diagnosis was just for a melanoma on my nose, but it ended up being more than we expected,” Allen said. “I ended up losing part of my nose, so I’ve had to have some reconstructive surgery and everything. I wasn’t able to start school in the fall, but then I saw some of my colleagues, and they just took things from there with all their support and all their love.
“This is going to help us most with the unexpected expenses and the trips we need to make for things that aren’t covered at other places. I also have other medical history, and I’m actually currently on a transplant list for a kidney, so hopefully we can earmark quite a bit of what we got today just to set aside for those expenses when they come up.”
