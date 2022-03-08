If a dog is running loose in your neighborhood, whom should you call?
The Emporia city website indicates people should call “animal control/shelter.” At the moment, however, there’s no city animal control officer to call.
A reader asked about “progress in the search for an Animal Control Officer” in the city.
“We’re not looking for one right now,” Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas answered Friday. “We’ve put that position on hold.”
It’s been on hold for so long that it disappoints the executive director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills.
“I’ve heard (it’s) three, almost four, years that we’ve not had animal control,” Stephanie Achille said Monday. The last officer mentioned in The Gazette was Reagan McClellan in the summer of 2018.
Achille described the animal control officer as “a nice middle person that is able to go out... to help the community, as well as help the shelter, keep everybody safe.”
The officer returns stray animals to their owners while rounding up more aggressive ones. So to Achille, the lack of an officer has a big impact.
“We get so many calls,” Achille said, but at the Humane Society, “we’ve never had a large enough staff at the shelter to be able to help out in the community to pick up animals at all.”
She noted that most of the time, dogs are the problem for animal control.
Achille understands that two city vehicles are waiting for use once two animal control positions are filled. But the police spokesman explained the reason for the lack of an officer is two-fold: manpower and budget.
“We’re five short,” Mattas said of the overall police force. “We’re always trying to actively recruit.”
That shortage exists even though Emporia Police have added four new officers since last December and seven since last June.
Mattas noted law enforcement departments nationwide have had trouble recruiting in recent years.
“It’s a rarity if you’ll find an agency that’s full staffed,” Mattas said. “Were no different than anybody else.”
The position pays well. An Emporia Police officer’s starting salary is at least $42,423. That’s more than $3,500 above the mean annual salary in Lyon County.
But the lack of a designated animal control officer “pulls them off of a possible emergency or other situation,” Achille said.
Lyon County has its own animal control office. The county commission approved a new vehicle for it in January, worth almost $34,000. The phone greeting for that office directs Emporia animal issues to the police.
Achille longs for a city officer, saying Emporia has a serious animal control problem.
“We’re preparing for puppy and kitten season here,” Achille explained. “We’re hopefully on the outskirts of getting out of COVID. People weren’t able to fix their animals, either.”
People interested in Emporia police work can call the recruitment voice mail line at 620-341-4387, or follow the “employment opportunities” links at police.emporia-kansas.gov.
So why doesn't the county animal control officer assist within the city? I see him sitting in the park in my neighborhood at least once or twice a week doing nothing. If he's already in Emporia, why is he not being utilized within the city? I realize there may be jurisdictional issues, but if it's been 3-4 years since the city had an officer, why haven't the city and county made arrangements in that time to provide assistance? It's just another example that helps me realize where the exorbitant property taxes in this county and city go...they're wasted.
