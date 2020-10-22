The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County grew to 65 Thursday afternoon as members of Public Health reported nine new positives.
Two recoveries were additionally reported.
Two active clusters remain in the community at this time, with one attributed to K-12 schools and the other to universities and colleges. The K-12 cluster currently contains four active cases while the colleges and universities cluster accounts for six active cases.
With Thursday's numbers, the county's total of confirmed cases since March sits at 1,216. There have been 39 total deaths as a result of the pandemic, with a single additional death certificate pending confirmation by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. One patient remains hospitalized at this time.
The state health department reported Wednesday that Kansas had 1,488 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase of 2% that brought the total number of infections reported in the state to 74,456. The department also reported 80 additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kansas death toll to 952. The state said 55 of the new fatalities stemmed from a review of death certificates.
