EMPORIA - Donna J. Turner, 62, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas.
Donna Jean Howard was born December 29, 1959 in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd Leonard and Edna Marie (Wilson) Howard, Sr.
She had worked as a certified nursing assistant.
Donna will be forever remembered by her husband, Clayton of Princeton; a daughter, Christina (Arthur) Morgan of Emporia; two sons, Frank J. (Marrisa) Turner and Dalton J. (Alexis) Turner, both of Garnett; two sisters, Florence (James) Star of Waverly, Kansas and Elizabeth Ward of Bucklin, Kansas; a brother, Floyd L. Howard, Jr. of Burlington, Kansas; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Debbie Beaumont.
A family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., December 3, 2022 at Highland Cemetery in Ottawa, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donna J. Turner Memorial Fund and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
