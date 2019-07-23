Floyd “Bud” Dexter Jr., 84, died
Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Kansas
Heart Hospital, Wichita, after a long
battle with COPD and heart disease.
He was born January 23, 1935,
near the Cottonwood River east of
Cottonwood Falls, to Floyd W. Sr. and
Lillian (Glanville) Dexter. His parents
taught him to care for the land.
He loved to fish and hunt, usually
hunting by himself or with cousins
and friends. Bud’s first deer was an 11 point buck.
Bud began first grade at 5 years of age at Miller School, a
one room grade school, near Gladstone. He graduated from
Chase County High School. He was in FFA and Gladstone
4-H Club, played football and raised prizewinning ribbons
with his Hereford steers.
When he was 12, he helped a neighbor stack hay, leading
the stack horse for 25 cents an hour and later worked at the
Spencer Ranch driving Lawrence Spencer and doing errands
for the rancher. In the summer of 1951, he was delivering
water to Santa Fe track and signal employees. With water
rising after heavy rains he walked to Gladstone from his
home. With flood water from Southfork rising he walked the
tracks until the water became too deep. Climbing a parked
train he walked atop to the place where he could walk home.
Bud married Carol Dicke on December 17, 1955, at Grace
Lutheran Church in Strong City. Bud and Carol shared
almost 64 years of marriage. They had two sons, Mikel and
Mitchell.
Bud’s favorite job was when they owned a Skelly Service
Station in Cottonwood Falls for 6 years. He was hired by
Keenline Campers in 1966, building pickup bed campers
and became the manager of the Emporia Shop. In 1969,
he became the manager of Schott Industries, a supplier to
the mobile home and camper industry in Newton. He then
became the manager of Elixer Industries, also a mobile
home supplier. After retirement from EVCO, Bud drove
the L-CAT bus in Emporia and gave over 7 gallons of blood
to the American Red Cross. The family enjoyed RVing.
He loved teaching his sons water skiing and riding Honda
motorcycles.
He is survived by: wife, Carol, of the home; sons, Mikel
Dexter and wife Jeanne of Broken Arrow, OK, Mitchell
Dexter of Paradise Valley, AZ; brother, James Dexter and
wife Mary Ann of Ponca City, OK; sister-in-law, Jane Dicke
of Cottonwood Falls; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty
Moore; and brother-in-law, Gary Dicke.
Cremation has taken place. Private family service will be
held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Emporia
Friends of the Zoo, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander
Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.