Dexter

Floyd “Bud” Dexter Jr., 84, died

Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Kansas

Heart Hospital, Wichita, after a long

battle with COPD and heart disease.

He was born January 23, 1935,

near the Cottonwood River east of

Cottonwood Falls, to Floyd W. Sr. and

Lillian (Glanville) Dexter. His parents

taught him to care for the land.

He loved to fish and hunt, usually

hunting by himself or with cousins

and friends. Bud’s first deer was an 11 point buck.

Bud began first grade at 5 years of age at Miller School, a

one room grade school, near Gladstone. He graduated from

Chase County High School. He was in FFA and Gladstone

4-H Club, played football and raised prizewinning ribbons

with his Hereford steers.

When he was 12, he helped a neighbor stack hay, leading

the stack horse for 25 cents an hour and later worked at the

Spencer Ranch driving Lawrence Spencer and doing errands

for the rancher. In the summer of 1951, he was delivering

water to Santa Fe track and signal employees. With water

rising after heavy rains he walked to Gladstone from his

home. With flood water from Southfork rising he walked the

tracks until the water became too deep. Climbing a parked

train he walked atop to the place where he could walk home.

Bud married Carol Dicke on December 17, 1955, at Grace

Lutheran Church in Strong City. Bud and Carol shared

almost 64 years of marriage. They had two sons, Mikel and

Mitchell.

Bud’s favorite job was when they owned a Skelly Service

Station in Cottonwood Falls for 6 years. He was hired by

Keenline Campers in 1966, building pickup bed campers

and became the manager of the Emporia Shop. In 1969,

he became the manager of Schott Industries, a supplier to

the mobile home and camper industry in Newton. He then

became the manager of Elixer Industries, also a mobile

home supplier. After retirement from EVCO, Bud drove

the L-CAT bus in Emporia and gave over 7 gallons of blood

to the American Red Cross. The family enjoyed RVing.

He loved teaching his sons water skiing and riding Honda

motorcycles.

He is survived by: wife, Carol, of the home; sons, Mikel

Dexter and wife Jeanne of Broken Arrow, OK, Mitchell

Dexter of Paradise Valley, AZ; brother, James Dexter and

wife Mary Ann of Ponca City, OK; sister-in-law, Jane Dicke

of Cottonwood Falls; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty

Moore; and brother-in-law, Gary Dicke.

Cremation has taken place. Private family service will be

held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Emporia

Friends of the Zoo, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander

Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.

