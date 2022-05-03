Bertha Irene Trear, a loving mother and grandmother, of Olpe, Kansas passed away at the age of 92 on May 2, 2022.
Bertha was born on September 14, 1929 to John and Martha (Thill) Scheve. She lived most of her life on a farm southeast of Olpe. She married Louis Edward Trear on May 26, 1951 at the Maydale Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Joseph parish.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, daughter Martha, son Gary, five brothers, Lawrence, Charles, Ralph, Edward, and Johnny Scheve, along with five sisters, Eleanor Schneider, Geneva Schneider, Theresa Redeker, Mary Lou Burenheide, and Eileen Scheve, who died in infancy.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Janet (Rich) Eisenbarth of Topeka, Pam (Brad) Norton of Burlington; daughter-in-law Shelly Trear of Wichita, grandchildren, Melissa (Duane) Baack, Natalie (Alex) Slezarski, Brittany (Tyler) Jenkins, Casey (Bryan) Morgan, Megan (Andrew) Emerton, Bryce (Christi) Trear, Courtney Trear-Rains, Chad Trear, Bailee Norton, and Regan Norton; 11 great-grandchildren.
Bertha was a gentle, soft-spoken caregiver with a love of family, friends, cards, and the Lord. Even into her late eighties, she loved to host wonderful family holiday meals in her home. She had life-long friends and relatives along with neighbors who were dear to her. It wasn’t unusual that the phone might be busy when family called! She will be missed by many.
Cremation is planned with Mass of Christian burial to be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the interment following at Maydale Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., Friday before Mass. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Maydale Cemetery can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at
