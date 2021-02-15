Closings and cancellations

Due to dangerously cold temperatures forecast, schedule adjustments are being made:
The Emporia State University campus will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. Students should check Canvas for status of all their classes (face-to-face, hybrid and online). Staff with capability to work remotely should do so.
USD 251 - CLOSED Tuesday, all activities canceled
USD 252 - CLOSED Tuesday, all activities canceled. Daycare closed.
USD 253 - CLOSED Tuesday, all activities canceled
Lee Beran Recreation Center - Two hour delay Tuesday - ERC will open at 8 a.m.
Flint Hills Technical College campuses closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. Classes will be held remotely and all employees will work remotely.
Emporia Public Library - CLOSED Tuesday.
Emporia Senior Center is closed through Wednesday, Feb. 17
ECKAN Head Start will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. The family meeting and virtual tour with Emporia Fire Station No. 1 scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom is still on as planned.
There will be no evening curbside meal at Abundant Harvest Monday, Feb. 15.
