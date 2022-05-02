The 23rd annual Teddy Bear Clinic returns to Newman Regional Health this week.
Set for 9 a.m. - noon Saturday, May 7, NRH business development and marketing director McKenzie Cinelli said the clinic will once again be held in a drive-thru format.
“We are a little disappointed to have to do another drive-thru Teddy Bear Clinic, just mainly because we were ready to be pack in person for this event and have all hands on deck like we normally do for this event,” she said. “It’s one of our biggest children’s events in the community and I know a lot of our community members look forward to it.”
Cinelli said the planning committee “wasn’t quite ready” during the early stages of planning to make that decision to hold the clinic in person. But, the drive-thru events have been well-received — around 350 children came through the drive-thru clinic last year.
“We heard some really good feedback from it,” Cinelli said.
The Teddy Bear Clinic is designed to help children feel comfortable visiting the doctor and teach them why healthcare is important.
“It started to help educate children on why healthcare is so important to our lives and the role it plays,” Cinelli said. “[It’s] to get them familiar with the environment and the setting of going to the doctor, and what that visit looks like ... so it’s not a scary process for them.”
The clinic will once again feature a virtual doctor’s visit to help littles feel more comfortable when they have medical appointments. Last year’s video featured Dr. Derek Brown performing a check-up on a teddy bear.
Events coordinator Michelle Margeson said NRH received “amazing feedback” from the video. This year the video will be a little different, featuring more than one doctor and a little girl with her teddy bear.
“It’s something I think people really did truly enjoy,” she said. “It’s something they can almost take with them after the event. With the in-person event, you get the in-person aspect but there’s nothing really to look at afterwards.”
The video is viewable as many times as people want to watch it and includes a number of scenarios that may take place during a visit, including immunizations and X-rays.
Cinelli said some agencies have been invited to take part in the event as vendors and the drive-thru will look a little bit like a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event. Barring an emergency that requires its services, the LifeSave helicopter will be parked in front of the hospital, too.
Due to the ongoing construction in front of the hospital, visitors are asked to enter the lot via a left turn from 12th Avenue. The loop will take have them exit onto Lincoln Street.
Families are encouraged to post photos of their children using the goodies from their bags to Facebook with the hashtag #NRHteddybearclinic to enter into some post-event giveaways. Those who bring a nonperishable food item to donate during the event will receive a reusable ice pack.
