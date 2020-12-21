Grace United Methodist Church’s inaugural HamGiving proved to be more successful than even its organizers anticipated Saturday morning, as a stock of hams and other traditional holiday foodstuffs lasted only about 30 minutes into the drive-though event.
“People started lining up between 7 a.m. and 7:30 [Saturday] morning,” GUMC Pastor Brenda Ulrich said, as the event was originally supposed to kick off near 10 a.m. “So, by 8 o’clock, we had more than a dozen cars lined up and ready to go. We had to move them through our parking lot kind of like we were the parking attendants at Arrowhead Stadium.”
The concurrence of the holiday season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made the giveaway all the more important to host for members of the GUMC congregation, and thanks to the support of other churches, it became all the more impactful, as well.
“In total, we ended having about 100 cars, so that meant 100 hams, and then we actually had potatoes donated by one of our church members and stuffing mixes from members of the First United Methodist Church," Ulrich said. "It was really great to see everybody teaming up to help the community during this time of year.”
Grace United Methodist Church will be continuing its holiday slate of events this week, and invites members to partake in a drive-in carol concert beginning 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
“We’re going to have some caroling in the car as we like to put it,” Ulrich said. “It’s exciting to be able to sing together as that’s something we really haven’t been able to do during the pandemic, so I encourage people to come out. It’s going to be fun.”
