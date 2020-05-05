Joseph S Todd passed away in the early morning hours of April 27, 2020 at his home in Emporia, KS.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen S Todd and son-in-law, Bruce J Urschel.
Joe is survived by his children, William Todd of Bryan, TX, Patti Urschel of Emporia, KS, Sharon Todd of Cabot, AR, and Christopher Todd of Garden City, KS; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren who will forever love and miss him.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.