Fishing started my path to Veterinary Medicine. Now it keeps me looking forward to another day. I went fishing for the first time when I was a young boy. My dad took me to a pond on a friend’s farm. We caught some decent sized bluegills. He cleaned them, fried them in oil, and I was forever hooked on fishing.
The issue for me as an 8-year-old was getting someone to take me fishing. My father had limited time. I don’t recall him ever taking me again, although he went himself, often with his boss, and as far as Canada. My next-door neighbor fished all summer, but only for trout. He considered all other fish, “rough fish”. I took care of his cats and yard while he was away in Idaho in his cabin on the Snake River. He taught me how to tie flies and helped me pick out a fly rod. He would have me over to his house to work, then help me practice my fly rod technique in his yard.
All this practice, but no actual fishing. I watched “Gone Fishin” with Harold Ensley like it was a religion. I read fishing articles over and over in “Boy’s Life” magazine. I saved my money for every new lure that caught my eye. My neighbor gave me a new tackle box for Christmas. I filled it with junky gear, dreaming of a ten-pound largemouth bass. The “White Whale” of my dreams. Alas, I lived the life of quiet desperation. Too young to drive, and no one to take me, I only dreamed of how it would be. Then, when I was in the fourth grade, the worm turned. Danny and I became good friends. Mainly because we made an awesome dodge ball pair. One day he asked me if I liked to fish. I said I loved to fish, but rarely got to go. He asked if I wanted to go fishing with him on his dad’s farm. My mom gave me permission and I don’t think I slept for two days till we went. His mom picked us up after school on a Thursday.
She drove us to his business. A small animal veterinary clinic at Red Bridge shopping center. We waited at the clinic, watching the busy staff and doctors treating pets. I was enthralled. Then, Danny’s dad appeared, said he was leaving the office in the hands of the other vets to take us fishing. The idea that you could leave work never occurred to me. My Dad was an engineer and part-owner of a construction company. He went to work before I got up, and came home after I went to bed. Weekends were for rest and yard work. The idea that you could have a job taking care of pets, and go fishing, seemed like the dream job. I set my mind on becoming a veterinarian.
All of my decisions from then on had that goal in mind. High school classes. Playing football for K-State. Sacrificing sleep and about all else to keep my grades up in pre-vet. Bypassing any offer to play at the next level once I was accepted to the Vet School Class of 1982. Practicing in Wichita. Settling in Emporia. And finally, living my life at Thorndale, where I can walk out my back door to the lake and fish. I still feel like that 10-year-old when I’m fishing.
This past year has been a real struggle for kids. Six of my 13 grandkids spent time living with my wife and me. My youngest daughter’s husband has been deployed for over a year aboard a ship with the Navy. He has not seen his 4-month-old son yet, or his family in that time. My oldest daughter’s husband is deployed in Iraq. The wars don’t even make the news now. Yet they go on. Her and her three kids lived with us for nine weeks this summer. The virus shut down all activities at forts around the world.
Most kid things were shut down here also. So, we fished. Every day for nine straight weeks. Three girls, 6, 5, and 3. Two boys, 8 and 6. They never got tired of fishing, and I never got tired of seeing them fish. There’s an old saying, you can take kids fishing, or you can fish. You can’t do both. So, every day after work, I took the kids fishing till dark. Then I would spend at least an hour fixing lines, poles, and rods that had suffered in the hands of kids. By the end of the nine weeks, the older kids were fishing on their own till I got home, then begging me to take them out on the small boat I keep. I really thought they would grow tired of fishing, but as the time grew near for them to go home, they fished all the more. Without their father home until May, their fishing would be over. So, they made the most of it.
They are growing up in a time of turmoil and anxiety. They are not mature enough to understand this will end someday. What they do understand is this; no friends over, no school, no baseball, no group activities of any kind, no church camp, etc. Fishing gave them something to look forward to. Fishing is the perfect time for one-on-one education. Kids need lots of time to be with a Papa or Nana to ask those hard questions too, like, “do fish fart?” Fishing makes you happy. There is so little happiness in our world right now, I thank God he gave us a home at Thorndale where happiness is out the back door.
You don’t have to live on a lake to fish. There is great fishing close. John Redmond Reservoir, Melvern Lake, Lyon County Lake, Chase County Lake, the rivers, and ponds. It doesn’t cost much money either. You just need to go, and take some kids. During the teary goodbye when the kids left for home, they all said it was the best summer they ever had. God has blessed me beyond what I hoped or imagined. He put in my heart the joy of fishing and caring for animals. Grandkids are the icing on the cake of life.
My quiver is full and I pray the Lord gives me more life to take the younger ones fishing, too.
If COVID, politics, masks, violence, or hate has you depressed, go fishing and forget for a while those things exist.
Remember, fishing will make you happy.
