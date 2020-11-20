More than 80 viewers attended the last online Emporia State campus community COVID-19 question and answer forum on Thursday afternoon.
The Q&A was moderated by Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson, with multiple members of university faculty and staff offering brief announcements and guided conversation to answer questions.
Q: Do ESU employees get free COVID testing, including if they are working remotely?
“For this semester, no. We still are working with faculty and staff if they do feel symptomatic,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Jim Williams. “They can still schedule an appointment with the health center and see if they meet the criteria that they can do a test based on the symptoms they are presenting.”
Another testing option for employees is to request a test from the CRL Lab that ESU has worked closely with all semester, he said. More details will be announced closer to the spring semester for another massive testing program for faculty and staff in January.
Q: Because contract tracing is conducted by Lyon County, how do we know our students did not contract COVID from in class interaction?
“To be fair, we cannot ever know exactly where someone gets COVID got the COVID,” explained President Allison Garrett. “What I can tell you, is that … I have also been told by other university presidents that they have not received any reports of transmission of COVID in their classrooms, either. Individuals who are tested by our health clinic typically have a pretty good sense of where they may have gotten it, and the classroom is not what they are mentioning as the source of the COVID contact.”
Q: How does Emporia State use the numbers we see on campus monitoring to evaluate the situation?
“We have, throughout the semester, four kinds of testing that has occurred with respect to our students,” Garrett said, including pre-semester testing, voluntary surveillance testing, symptomatic testing in the health clinic and biweekly testing of student athletes. “Of course we are monitoring the numbers. I will remind everyone that we do post every Friday afternoon the numbers we are seeing on campus. One thing that has been true at Emporia State, I think we all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the hardworking staff in our health center and to the good work done by everyone on campus. Our numbers have been much lower than the numbers of peer institutions for most of the semester.”
Q: Several questions are asking about what is going to happen for the spring. These questions are based on the rising cases, the fact that the pandemic is worsening in Kansas and nationally as well as a possibility that Gov. Kelly will close the state or nationally we might see a lockdown. The question boils down to what is the plan for the spring semester, and especially changing to remote learning?
“We are still two months away from the start of the spring semester; a lot can change during that time,” Garrett said. “Obviously, we will be watching very closely to see, whether as a state, we are making progress. Our hope would be that we could have most of our classes as face-to-face classes. If there is either a statewide or national stay-at-home order, we will obviously comply with that. One obvious implication would be that instruction would be remote if we had either a statewide or national stay-at-home order.”
Q: If I do not feel safe and I do not want to continue in person class in the spring semester, but I did not fall into the criteria this semester to have remote learning, what are my options?
“I think the very first option would be to work with your adviser,” said Assistant Provost for Enrollment Management and Academic Success Shelly Gehrke.
She encouraged the student and adviser to review the course schedule to have more remote classes or hybrid classes.
Q: If we do not have evidence that there is transmission of COVID in the classroom and our protocols are working, why can we not open the classrooms and campus back up for our students?
“We believe strongly that the adjustments that we have put in place in our classrooms, reducing numbers in the room, moving some courses to hybrid or even fully online deliver, we think those adjustments are the reason,” Provost David Cordle said. “As long as there is that need to maintain distance in our teaching spaces, we will probably need to stick to those protocols in order to keep it safe.”
Q: Can an individual who has recovered from COVID and has an immunity be excused from the mask policy?
“The simple answer to that is no, because there is not any hard evidence that there might not be transmission,” Williams said.
He explained that immunity for the coronavirus has not been defined that an individual has the immunity forever. He said that lots of literature has stated that an individual can be immune from the virus for three months. In order to be consistent across campus, everyone must continue to abide by the mask policy, social distancing and hand washing hygiene.
Larson thanked everyone who joined the call and asked questions for the faculty and staff to answer in a larger setting. She ended the forum by wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday.
