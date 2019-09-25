Members of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education held a Thought Exchange forum with local residents Wednesday regarding the planned construction of a new early childhood learning facility.
District Superintendent Kevin Case stressed the project would be taking influences from several locations, namely similar centers in Kansas City and Wichita, but also that it would utilize successful aspects of current USD 253 buildings.
“We want to make sure we utilize the best of the past, the present and the future to develop programming that meets the needs of our students,” Case said. “We do some great things at the Maynard [Early Childhood Center] already, but there’s probably some things we might be able to do better if our facilities look different. We want to look at how we can leverage what we already know and what we already do with a facility that is aligned with what we believe meets the needs of our early learning students.”
Representatives from HTK Architects said the basic research phase of the project had already started, and that more hands-on data collection would begin early next month. As of this time, representatives from the board of education — along with stakeholders and other members of the Emporia public school community that have yet to be determined — are tentatively scheduled to perform out-of-town site visits beginning Oct. 14.
“We’re observing what is out there in the realms of early childhood learning so that when we begin building the new facility, it will be based on discussions that we’re going to have tonight and throughout this entire process,” HTK Architects Representative Zach Snethen said.
The remainder of the meeting was spent conducting an online forum during which board members and guests from the audience could anonymously voice their opinions on what aspects of childhood learning were most needed to construct an effective, new facility. Among the most popular and highest-rated suggestions were age-appropriate infrastructure and spaces for social-emotional learning.
“[There should be] age-appropriate spaces: classrooms, bathrooms, sinks etc.,” one commenter wrote. “If the spaces are appropriate, the children will be able to be more independent in doing things for themselves.”
“[There should be] multiple safe spaces,” added another post. “Students deserve multiple places to feel safe and to help get them to a calm state that is not directly in front of others (like peers, bystanders, etc.).”
By the end of the night, board members said they were thankful to receive such direct input from members of the community, and that more candid discussion would be needed — and requested — in the near future.
“These top suggestions I think really reflect the input of the teachers and staff members in the audience ...” Board President Art Gutierrez said. “Having that input really highlights that, ‘Oh, this is an issue even for our youngest students.’ Hearing the challenges that our teachers and students experience every day — those that we may not see even when we tour the room — is very insightful as to how some of these proposed changes can affect the day-to-day functions of this new facility.”
During the meeting, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education also:
• Declared three fleet vehicles with more than 150,000 miles of use as surplus to be auctioned online.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation from Frontier Farm Credit to William Allen White Elementary to be used in the construction of a mini Tallgrass Prairie garden.
• Approved a lease extension for the 2019-2020 academic year between the USD 253 Learning Center and the Flinthills Mall in the amount of $34,014.
• Accepted a $2,000 donation from Two Rivers Youth Soccer to the Emporia Middle School soccer team to be used in the purchase of equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.