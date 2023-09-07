Following an extensive regional search, the Southwick House, formerly Plumb Place Home for Women, has selected Susan Brinkman as its Executive Director.
Brinkman, who currently serves as the Mayor of Emporia, brings 30 years of experience to the position.
“The opportunity to lead Southwick House is both an honor and privilege. This organization brings a much-needed shelter back to our community and recognizes the Southwick-Plumb legacy of service to our city,” Brinkman said.
Brinkman was the first non-consumer director of the Plumb Place Home for Women in the 1990s. During her time there she secured over $100,000 in funding for the home.
“This is a remarkably rare situation to come full circle in a career. Returning to Southwick House obviously holds a special place in my heart,” Brinkman said.
Jeremy Dorsey, president of the Southwick House board of directors, agreed that Brinkman’s history with the house was unique.
“We did our due diligence over several months and Susan’s experiences with grant writing, mental health, and public administration were really the full skill set we were looking for. Her history with Plumb Place was an incredible bonus,” said Dorsey.
Brinkman holds Bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Art and a Master’s degree in Counseling, all from Emporia State University. Following her tenure with the Plumb Place, Brinkman spent a twenty-year career with Emporia State University including time as the Director of Admissions, Assistant Director of the Center for Great Plains Studies, and lecture faculty in the Department of English, Modern Languages, and Journalism.
Brinkman began her duties with Southwick House earlier this month. Southwick House successfully emerged from receivership in June 2023 with the goal of reestablishing a transitional and emergency shelter for women in the Emporia community.
Following fiscal difficulties in 2020, the Plumb Place name was officially retired from use in January 2023 and replaced with Southwick to honor the work of Caroline (Carrie) Southwick Plumb. Southwick-Plumb died in 1919 leaving the home to the care of her three daughters. The house was deeded to the YWCA (Young Women’s Christian Association) in 1920 and has served women in transition for 100 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.