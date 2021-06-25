The community is invited to celebrate the opening of SOS Inc.'s new consolidated location next week.
The ribbon cutting and open house for the SOS Community Advocacy & Service Complex, located at 1420 C of E Dr., will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. June 30 at the new facility.
"For years, SOS staff members have had a dream of uniting all the Emporia staff under one roof and our dream came true," said SOS Community Relations Coordinator Kari Wedel in a written release. "Thanks to the generosity of our wonderful donors, SOS was able to move all our Emporia employees and shelter clients into our central location, instead of four.
"By doing this, we can provide additional security for all clients and staff, clients will be in closer proximity to community resources, services can be more streamlined, and most importantly, the clients will know where to go to find help."
Wedel said SOS staff are "honored" to have great partnerships within the community.
"We look forward to showing you around our SOS Community Advocacy & Service Complex," she said.
