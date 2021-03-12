For the first time since 2002, the Olpe boys will play in a state championship game as they used a blistering shooting performance to outlast Little River 75-66 in the semifinal Friday night.
“This was our best game so far and that’s the way it needs to be,” said Eagle head coach Chris Schmidt. “You get to the state semifinal and you should be playing the best game you can play.”
The Eagles (16-3) connected on 61% (30 of 49) of their shots for the game, including 68% (26 of 38) of their attempts inside the 3-point arc.
But their shooting success had less to do with smooth jumpers -- although there were some of those too -- as it did with crisp, strategic passing to find the wide-open man standing underneath the basket for an easy score.
Throughout the contest, Little River’s (21-2) defense alternated between a half-court trap and a full-court press. That approach proved to be high-risk, high-reward for Little River, as it did cause some disruption for the Olpe offense and led to 15 Eagle turnovers. However, when the Eagles broke through the pressure -- which they did often -- Little River struggled to get back in time to protect the lane.
“They want to speed you up early in the game. In the first three minutes, they like to try to get you going helter-skelter and try to get you going faster than you can,” Schmidt said. “When they do that, a lot of times they’ll get steals and get easy buckets. And then, for a team that’s got a pretty good offense, when they see the ball go through the hole that way, it just gives them more confidence to step up and make shots. …
“We really knew [the defensive pressure] was coming. We felt like if we just were patient and got the ball to the middle and reversed it, we would be able to get some things because their defense is set to really pressure you at the front, either at the front full-court or just right across half court. If you get it by that first three initial guys, most of the time you’re going to have a three-on-two situation. I thought our kids early definitely did that.”
The chief beneficiary of those three-on-two situations was senior Chris Olsson, who scored 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting.
“He just got himself in right positions and finished everything he put up,” Schmidt said. “He played really strong for us tonight. He’s been coming on each and every week and he’s a big part of this right now.”
Schmidt also credited senior point guard Damon Redeker for being the linchpin for Olpe as it pushed back against the defensive pressure that Little River brought on every possession.
“We put a lot of pressure on Damon,” Schmidt said. “I talked to him yesterday at practice and I said, ‘Damon, we need the ball in your hands. I believe in you. I believe that you’ll make a lot of good decisions for us.’ He just did a great job.”
Olpe was led in scoring by senior Jordan Barnard, who tallied 24 points and tended to be the go-to man when the Eagles settled into a more traditional half-court offense.
“Jordan’s got a lot of confidence, and when he made that [first] shot, I think that really gave him a good feel for the game,” Schmidt said.
Defensively, Olpe caused fits for a Little River team that shot 47% from the floor coming into the game but was held to just 40% (23 of 58) Friday night. As expected, 2020 1A-Div. I Boys Player of the Year Jayden Garrison was the primary threat on offense for Little River, and while he did score 28 points in the game, he did so on 8 of 22 shooting.
“We knew he was going to get his points, we just wanted to make him earn them,” Schmidt said. “I think our team made him do that for the most part. He’s a heck of a ball player. … I thought we did a great job of doing things on the back side away from him to look like we had help there waiting and made him get rid of it. [We were] just running people at him. We knew we weren’t going to completely shut him down … but we made him work for it.”
The Eagles set the tone early, jumping out to a 13-3 advantage five minutes into the game. By halftime, Olpe led 35-20, having held Little River to 32% shooting in the first half. That lead would grow to 44-24 at the 5:11 mark of the third quarter.
However, Olpe knew it would be naive to expect Little River to just go away quietly. Little River’s shooting began to heat up in the final minutes of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth, particularly from long distance. It would cut Olpe’s lead to eight on multiple occasions in the final period but could never get any closer and the Eagles held on for the win.
Olpe will take on South Gray in the state championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday. South Gray knocked off Ness City 69-58 on Friday to move to 23-0 on the year.
“We’ve got another great opponent in South Gray,” Schmidt said. “They’re very balanced. … Inside, outside. Well-coached. It’s going to take another great, great effort out of our kids. Hopefully, we can get some rest tonight and regather and refocus and we’ll see what we can do. … No matter what happens, I know these kids are going to give it everything they’ve got and that’s all I can ask. We’re happy to be here. We’re not satisfied, obviously. We want one more. ”
OLPE -- 18; 17; 17; 23; -- 75
LITTLE RIVER -- 8; 12; 22; 24; -- 66
Olpe -- Barnard (24, 10-16), Olsson (16, 8-10), Hoelting (11, 4-9), D. Redeker (11, 2-5), Clark (6, -3), Bailey (5, 2-4), Skalsky (2, 1-1), B. Redeker (0, 0-1). FG: 30-49. 3-pt: 4-11. FT: 11-16. TO: 15.
Little River -- Garrison (28, 8-22), Rolfs (16, 6-15), Lafferty (10, 4-7), Konen (5, 2-6), Stephens (4, 2-4), Mantz (3, 1-4). FG: 23-58. 3-pt: 7-23. FT: 13-21. TO: 7.
