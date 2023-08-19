PAULS VALLEY, OKLAHOMA - John Michael Sheets, 59, of Pauls Valley, OK, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest City, OK, after an extended illness.
John was born February 27, 1964, in Council Grove, KS, the son of Ronald H. Sheets and Janice K. Harlan Sheets.
John attended Andover Central and Neodesha schools and was a graduate of Neodesha High School, Class of 1982. He was an accomplished student, excelling in math and science. John was also a gifted athlete in Cross Country and Track. After high school, he studied mechanical engineering at both Kansas State University and Kansas University. In 1989, John received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Emporia State University. He went on to earn his MBA from Emporia State University in 1994.
John served as the President of the Kansas City Homes Association from 1995 through 2010, when he then semi-retired and moved to the Oklahoma City area. Throughout his life, John also owned and operated his own interior design business. Several of his projects were featured in regional and national newspapers and magazines.
John was intelligent, generous, witty, funny, loving and a touch sarcastic. He was an incredible student and helped many classmates with their homework and projects in his younger days. Later in life, John prepared tax filings for many clients, family, and friends. From an early age he also enjoyed playing cards and games and excelled at them all.
John spent much of his time remodeling and redecorating his many homes and landscaping and caring for his gardens. He created incredible beauty with everything he touched. He designed many beautiful projects for his family, friends, and clients. During retirement John became an avid OU football fan and loved attending their home games with his family and friends.
John is survived by his loving and devoted partner, Jerald Knight of Pauls Valley, OK; his mother, Janice Harlan-Steinbach and her husband, Alan, Madison, KS; his father, Ronald Sheets and his wife, Freda, of Independence, KS; his twin sister, Michelle Gifford and her husband, Harry, of Oswego, KS; his step-sister, Amanda Godsey and her husband, Aaron, Pittsburg, KS; his step-brother, Matthew Steinbach and his wife, Natalie, Boliver, MO, his step-daughter, Abby Sarvis-Matthews, Lee’s Summit, MO; his step-son, Adam Sarvis, Kansas City, MO; and his grandson, Spencer Sarvis, Kansas City, MO, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
John was preceded in death by his husband, Larry Sarvis; his brother, Stephen Sheets; his brother-in-law, Jerry D. Knight; his step-mother, Marlene Sheets and his mother-in-law, Ruth Knight.
A luncheon will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 16, at the Methodist Church in Madison, KS. John’s memorial service will be at 2 p.m. also at the Methodist Church, with a brief graveside to follow at Blakely Cemetery, Madison, KS. Time for fellowship will follow the service.
