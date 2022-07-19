Late in the evening on July 9, 2022, Linda Marie (Biehler) Dix passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on March 22, 1943, in Herington, KS, the daughter of Thelma Marie Clore and Andrew Joseph Biehler. Linda grew up on a farm, the second eldest of eight siblings.
Linda graduated from Herington High School. In her youth, she was active in 4-H and Glee Club.
Linda met the love of her life Donald ‘Don’ Duane Dix, in 1963, and in 1964 they married in Herington, KS. Don preceded her in death in 2020. Don and Linda were blessed with three children and enjoyed a happy and wonderful life for 56 blissful years together.
Linda lived a very blessed life and was able to experience so much. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, friend, and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Linda’s mother, Thelma, taught her how to sew. As a result, Linda was an excellent seamstress. She sewed many things, including wedding and prom dresses, and spent many hours mentoring her grandchildren in 4-H sewing projects.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, painting, gardening, and watching the K-State, Royals, and Chiefs games. She regularly attended and looked forward to painting with Sandy Baumgardner and their group of painters. In addition, Linda loved the outdoors, watching wildlife and crops grow. During her retirement, she volunteered many hours and was the hospice 2010-2011 volunteer of the year.
Linda was a believer. She was a devout catholic and member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Linda is survived by her children, Kevin (Annette) Dix, Donna (Mike) Uhl, and Danica (Scott) Case; her beloved grandchildren, Phillip (Michelle) Dix, Fionna (Gail) Lee, Krista Dix, Attie (Joey) Hawes, Trinity, Rope; great-grandson, Grayson Lee; brothers, Tom (Kathy) Biehler, Vince (Cindy) Biehler, John (Susan) Biehler, Brian (Jeanne) Biehler; sisters, Sharon Morrisey, Carol (Marvin) Tajchman, Cathy Biehler; many nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Arlene Haynes.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Don Dix; brother-in-law, Doug Morrisey; and beloved Yorkie ‘Muffy’.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Emporia on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. Cremation is planned with inurnment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations should be made to Hand in Hand Hospice in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the Emporia Place Senior Living staff and Hand in Hand Hospice for their kindness and exceptional care to Linda, our mother, and grandmother.
