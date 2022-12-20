One of the things I love about the holidays is the opportunity to cook things that many would consider outlandish.
One holiday, this was Emeril Lagasse’s lobster with a vanilla sauce. Another, it was individually wrapped beef Wellingtons complete with goose liver pate. While working on an article for Sallie Magazine I discovered the wonders of Yorkshire Pudding. As a teenager, I actually made a Bouche de Noelle, sort of. Definitely tasted better than it looked.
For quite some time I have wanted to accomplish the seemingly unaccomplishable: a Turducken.
The problem though, was that — since we are so far flung from family and the winter weather is iffy at best — a holiday feast ends up being for two: me and Andy (my sweetheart). Therefore, a turkey stuffed with a duck stuffed with a chicken would be way too much food and way too expensive.
This is a technique eons old, documented in Chinese and Roman cuisines and refined in the heyday of French cuisine in the 1800s. A “ballotine des oiseaux” is, poetically, a “dance of birds.” Less poetically? A bird ball.
In England, it is a Gooducken — a goose is used instead of a turkey. In India, there is a recipe that starts with a camel — an entire camel — that proceeds through sheep and goat before it gets to the birds. There is an account of a Roman feast where peacocks were stuffed with birds of descending sizes, ending with a hummingbird stuffed with a single olive.
Again, far beyond what I was willing to endure. I spent a good month contemplating the process and developed a plan. All that was left was to collect the ingredients and convince Andy to help me. This is not a dish easily accomplished without an extra pair of hands.
In the end, Andy agreed because it was going to give him a chance to use his new boning knife and I was not going to involve turkey. My plan was a whole duck, then a full chicken breast and a full quail breast. I waited too long to find quail and had to switch to Cornish hen.
I determined the duck would be spread with a sage-sausage-cornbread dressing, the chicken with a fig and pecan compote and the hen with prunes soaked in sherry. I decided to wrap the stuffed hen in prosciutto to assist in moisture and flavor.
We started two days ahead, with me making the basic ingredients for the stuffing and compote, and Andy making sure the birds were defrosting properly.
The day before cooking, Andy deboned the duck, leaving the legs and wings alone, which was quite helpful when it came time to close up the package. He also removed the breast from the chicken and hen in a single piece and then butterflied them from the center out to make a larger surface area.
While Andy made a sizeable mess, I cooked and cooled the sausage (Jimmy Dean), used the fat to cook some fresh sage and onions, then assembled all of that as the cornbread stuffing. We tossed the duck bones and bits and pieces from the other two birds into a roaster along with various vegetables to get a good roasting so we could later boil them for stock. The legs and thighs from the smaller birds went into the freezer for future use.
With everything prepared and relatively the same temperature, it was time to assemble.
The duck was splayed out on a clean work surface and spread with cornbread dressing. The butterflied chicken breast was centered on this and spread with the compote.
Three slices of prosciutto went across the compote and the butterflied Cornish hen breast laid on top of that. Finally, three well-soaked prunes were placed down the centerline of the hen’s breast and the messy part began.
I used the prosciutto to wrap closed the Cornish hen, tucking the excess ends between the compote and the hen. Next involved bringing the duck — along with the chicken — up and around this precious center.
Thank goodness for Andy. He cut a few pieces of cooking twine while I got some roasting pins. Why did I have roasting pins? I have no idea, but I’m glad I did. The alternative was to use a carpentry needle and more twine to sew the bird shut — which I could have done, but my sous chef was getting grumpy.
I got my hands under the bottom half of the duck and curled the flesh in as Andy pulled the legs to center. While I held that in place, Andy tied the legs together, tucking in extra flesh at the bottom end to hold the stuffing in.
Then Andy curled his hands under the midsection and pushed it into place so I could weave the roasting pins through the duck’s skin and close up the chest. Seriously, we were hovering over the workstation like a pair of surgeons.
Finally, I cupped the duck’s shoulders and lifted them to center, so that the wings came together like a hug. Andy tied those limbs together while I pulled and tucked excess duck skin from the neck over the top opening.
Shew! It worked. This ballotine (Duchickhen?) went into a tight-fitting casserole and then into the refrigerator to recuperate from its reconstruction and prepare for roasting.
Early Thanksgiving morning, with the oven set at 250 degrees, our lovely bird ball (Corchickdu?) was moved to a roaster and cooked for around six hours; with the last half hour at 325 to provide some crisping. Andy closely monitored the internal temperature so we didn’t die of food poisoning, and once that tri-bird delicacy hit 160 in the center, it came out to finish cooking, reaching 165 internally about 20 minutes later.
Andy carved the ballotine straight across the belly and revealed a complete success. Distinct layers of complimentary flavors and textures held together like a meatloaf with not a dry bit of bird anywhere. We had three meals off that ballotine, plus a slice to someone else as a gift and then wings as snacks.
Some people do 200-mile gravel bike races. Some people build skyscrapers. Andy and I cook. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Let’s get cooking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.