Ken Duft
Why are you running for Lyon County Commission?
I was asked to run so after several months of kicking the idea around and talking to several people in the community I decided to put my hat in the ring.
What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that would benefit your time as a commissioner?
I have lived in Lyon County for over 30 years and own my property, I received my management cert from Wichita State, I served on the fair board for 10 years as president, chairman of the board, and a member. I was a 4-H leader and served on the Extension board I worked for Detroit Diesel for 25 years until they relocated out of state, I have worked on farms.
What are the most important issues facing Lyon County right now?
Economic development & taxes
What are your budget priorities if you are elected?
Funding for health care facilities, senior centers, education, roadways
What goals do you have in mind for the future of Lyon County?
To keep taxes as low as possible, economic development, and work more with the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.