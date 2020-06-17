Community members have a new outdoor opportunity to connect with nature and heritage in the Flint Hills.
A self-guided tour can now be explored at Pioneer Bluffs, a historic Flint Hills ranch near Matfield Green. Using a smartphone on QR codes placed around the property, the tour offers history, background stories, and a bit of education about this and other ranches, and the generations of ranchers who shaped the Flint Hills.
The twelve-acre grounds at Pioneer Bluffs are open seven days a week during daylight hours. There is no cost to visit. “You are invited to bring a picnic, hike along Crocker Creek, and explore native plants and wildlife,” said Lynn Smith, Executive Director. “We welcome you to this quiet place of refuge in the Flint Hills, with plenty of space to maintain a physical distance from other visitors.”
The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund made the self-guided tour possible. The Fund, a partnership between the Emporia Community Foundation, Emporia Main Street, KVOE, and United Way of the Flint Hills, supports community organizations responding to COVID-19.
“At this difficult time, we are honored to be able to help our community by providing a place for safe recreation,” continued Smith. “The tour is an ideal resource for families wanting to enjoy the outdoors.”
For information contact executive director Lynn Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484.
Pioneer Bluffs is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.