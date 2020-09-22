Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Attempt to locate, E. 12th Ave. and Triplett Dr., 1:46 p.m.
Warrant - activity, 400 Mechanic St., 2:58 p.m.
Criminal threat, 500 Mechanic St., 2:59 p.m.
Medical - traumatic injuries, information redacted
Stalking, information redacted
Tuesday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:05 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Lost property, address redacted, 10:09 a.m.
Traffic - motorist assist, 1700 Road D, 2:25 p.m.
Tuesday
Traffic stop, 1400 S. Hwy. 99, 3:32 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Burglary - late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 9:10 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1400 Patrick St., 9:13 a.m.
Unlawful use credit card, 1300 Sunnyslope St., 2:55 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 500 S. Congress St., 5:12 p.m.
Fraud, 200 S. Exchange St., 6:11 p.m.
Fraud, 900 Neosho St., 6:44 p.m.
Tuesday
Criminal damage, 700 W. 9th Ave., 7:38 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
