Emporia’s first Juneteenth celebration took place at Eastside Memorial Park on Saturday, just two days after President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation passed in Congress to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Dozens of Emporians gathered to commemorate the events of June 19, 1865, when the final enslaved people in the United States learned that they had been emancipated more than two years earlier.
Don Carter, a co-host of the event alongside Jay Vehige, said that, overall, he was pleased with the group of people the Juneteenth celebration garnered.
“The turnout was awesome, and the thing that made it great was the voices that were heard today,” Carter said. “People got up and talked and shared their stories and just the learning and the togetherness and the diverse group that was here. And then it just kept growing and growing and more people came.”
As the festivities began, Carter informed the crowd that he hoped the day would be educational for everyone, including him. He said that Juneteenth has not been widely known, so much so that he hadn’t heard about it until a few years ago, but that he wanted to help the community learn and celebrate alongside him.
Toward that end, former Emporia State professor Melvin Hale gave a virtual presentation on the history of Juneteenth and quipped that he is “the Juneteenth man” because June 19 is his birthday.
“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day,” Hale said, explaining that not all Americans were free when the United States declared its independence from Great Britain in 1776.
He said that Juneteenth was not a celebration of the end of slavery, because slavery had been officially ended when President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. Rather, Juneteenth celebrates the day that the last vestiges of disinformation from white enslavers were finally driven out.
Hale said that in the years following the Civil War, white communities generally believed that a commemoration of the end of slavery was unnecessary and that society should just move forward and not remind itself of the sins of the past.
However, he said that celebrating Juneteenth was important to remember the past, honor the Black community’s advancement and continue the work of progress that began on June 19, 1865.
Alphonso Slappy is an Emporia man who has been about that work in the local community for a long time. He is the Eastside Community Group president, which was formed in 1999 to revitalize the Eastside Memorial Park, as it had become derelict while other parks in town were being developed.
Slappy said it was rewarding to see Emporia’s first Juneteenth celebration be held in the park that he had spent more than two decades working to revamp. However, he said that he hopes that Juneteenth becomes more than just another holiday on the calendar.
“We as people need to recognize the importance of it, you know, not that it’s another holiday that we can get out and do whatever, but yet as a holiday representing the culture as well as the changes and evolvement that has happened within the community,” he said.
He also said that Juneteenth is a time to recognize the contributions that Black people have made to this country for centuries.
“It goes in line of recognizing everybody that helped build this country, recognizing that it is necessary,” he said. “Each ethnic group that played a part in building, not only the nation, but Emporia, it shows out and gives everybody an opportunity to say, ‘Well, enough patience and enough time, you can help your culture evolve and have the recognition that’s necessary.’”
Over the years, the Eastside Community Group has considered holding Juneteenth celebrations, Slappy said, but after its annual Memorial Day barbecue that has always landed a few weeks before, the group was usually too tired to put something together.
“This [first Juneteenth event] is something that will stand out as a beginning, but I’m very sure with the committee they have here — the Juneteenth committee — and us as the Eastside Community Group, I think we can continue to have this goal,” he said.
As part of the celebration, the Rev. Larry Williams of St. James Missionary Baptist Church handed out the first Black Excellence Award to the Eastside Community Group for its “outstanding commitment to the community.”
Iona Moore, a retired USD 253 employee and active member of leadership at St. James, also received a Black Excellence Award, although she was not able to be present at the Juneteenth celebration.
“It’s been about 27 years I’ve known her,” Williams said of Moore. “I call her my spiritual mother. We used to travel up and down the highway. We went to school and got our degrees together. This lady, she’s a very special and kind-hearted person. She will cry at the drop of a hat when she sees other people in pain and she wants to help it. She has a special, unique gift with young people in the community. She’s all about helping others and trying to get them in a better place in life.”
After the Black Excellence Awards, anyone in attendance was allowed to approach the microphone and speak to the crowd if they so desired. Carter said this was his favorite part.
“Listening to the young people of color speak and share their stories was probably the most important thing that I heard today,” he said. “I know the history is important, but to know what young people are going through today — because that’s what we can change, is today — that was the part that really got me going and that’s a part that I was really encouraged about and I was proud of them for coming up and speaking their minds.”
One 15-year-old young woman expressed her befuddlement about how racism still exists in this day and age as well as her grief about not being taught the full breadth of Black history in school.
“Racism — I don’t understand it. Like my sister said, we all bleed the same blood. At the end of the day, we’re all going to die,” she said. “Life is so short for us to hate each other. … This is 2021. It should be getting better instead of getting worse. I want to know more about my history. I really do. … The only thing they talk about in school about our Black history is us being slaves. … It’s just crazy how we’re sitting here hating each other when we’re supposed to be building each other up.”
Once everyone had spoken who wanted to, Carter encouraged people to go across East Street to where Jackson and Sons Kings of Grub — a Black-owned Emporia business — had set up a tent and was selling barbecue.
Willie Finch, an Emporia transplant from Wichita who has worked with the Eastside Community Group, attended the event and said he was happy with it and that he hoped there would be even more people next year.
“It’s great for Emporia. … I hope as the result of this first one, it’ll be better the next one,” he said. “It should be, but we just need more people to come out. They should, hopefully. But just like the [Eastside Memorial Park project], we’ve just got to keep working.”
Finch said he was pleased that Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and, like Carter, he hopes that it’s an opportunity for people to learn and grow.
“It’s great for the world, showing people that some people do care,” he said. “You always have the ones that don’t care. We just have to try to talk to them to get them to understand what Juneteenth is about. And it’s about people.”
Slappy said he hopes that what people learned from attending the Juneteenth event will take hold in their lives.
“We talk about unity, we talk about diversity, we talk about those things and those are just words until we put those words in action,” he said. “ … This is not about me anymore. Yes, it was a thought and it became a motion, but this is for our kids and grandkids and those that come to Emporia and want to live and raise their family here, go to school. We’re offering you something to say, ‘We recognize each ethnic group that’s here to help the city become what it is and therefore, the city, in return, do the same.’”
Carter said that having the event this year — the same year Juneteenth would be officially celebrated nationwide for the first time — seemed almost like the result of divine intervention.
“I was so inspired to do it this year and I don’t know why because it was such a short period of time, and then right before the event, to have it signed in as a national holiday, I was just shocked,” he said. “I was like, there are some, I don’t know, spirits or something working in the universe that brought this all together and this as an important year to do it. So Emporia can say that since it’s been a national holiday, that we did it. We did it from day one.”
He said he’s excited for next year’s Juneteenth, but for the time being, he is “soaking in the moment.”
“I am so pleased, like I said, with the people coming out and sharing and the opportunity for the community to hear voices that they don’t usually hear, and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” he said. “And that’s what I try to do all the time, is give voice to the voiceless.”
