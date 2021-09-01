Avary and Olivia Eckert finished first and second respectively for the Emporia High girls golf team at the EHS Invitational on Tuesday.
The Spartans turned in a fourth-place team finish with a score of 394, putting them behind Winfield with 374, Blue Valley with 382 and Dodge City with 393.
Avary Eckert’s 74 score is the best in the state this week, according to kansasgolfscores.com. Olivia Eckert shot an 83 and Ella Fessler’s 98 earned her 10th place.
The Spartans will return to action at the Seaman Invitational at the Village Greens in Topeka on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.