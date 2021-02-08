Emporia State is home to the newest disc golf course in Emporia, and the university wants the public's help to name it.
The 9-hole, par-3 course is being built in Wilson Park on the east side of campus. Emporia's Dynamic Discs is donating the project, including all baskets, basket wraps, tee pads, and design and building of the course's kiosk.
The course is playable even before it is complete. The baskets are installed with work on the tee pads and kiosk planned to start this spring.
"It's a fun course," said Jeremy Rusco, CEO of Dynamic Discs. "Wilson Park is heavily wooded and on a small rise. The course design includes some open holes as well as a couple through the trees and a couple with elevation changes."
The new course is another step in the longstanding relationship between Rusco, Emporia State University and the sport of disc golf. Rusco was an undergraduate working on a business degree in 2005 when he began selling discs online as a hobby out of his basement. After two more basements and one attic location, Dynamic Discs opened a storefront in downtown Emporia in 2011.
The company has expanded into a manufacturing partnership for branded discs. Its next expansion is Dynamic Distribution, which combines all of its warehouse operations in southwest Emporia.
Rusco, who earned his bachelor of science in business degree in 2006, has spent the past 15 years giving back to his alma mater. He has served on the School of Business Dean's Advisory Council, worked with students as an alumni mentor, and regularly spoken to classes. In 2013, he was named the School of Business' Outstanding Regent Graduate.
Disc golf was so much more than a start-up business for Rusco.
"Disc golf provided an affordable opportunity for me to create and sustain relationships with my football and track teammates and my roommates," he said. "Shooting for the low score each time we played certainly helped fuel my competitive spirit as well!"
"The golf lessons learned on the course associated with hard work, commitment, integrity, critical thinking, decision making, communication and building and maintaining relationships go way past the course and deep into the futures of all who participate," he said.
For current ESU students, the new course provides this same opportunity that Rusco enjoyed, but it is now right on campus.
One group of ESU students who will especially benefit from the new course in Wilson Park is the Emporia State University Disc Golf Club, which is both a recognized student organization and a recognized club sport. The Disc Golf Club will resume traveling to interstate tournaments to compete once it is safe to do so.
"The new course allows us to host events and have a practice space on campus," said club advisor Andy McHenry, ESU emergency manager. "By providing all students an opportunity to play disc golf right here, we hope more students will be interested in the sport and the club."
As construction on the new disc golf course moves forward, it's time to find a name for it. Students, faculty, staff, alumni, community members, and disc golf enthusiasts are encouraged to submit their naming contest entries. The submission form is online at https://emporia.link/discgolfcontest. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. March 1.
Whoever submits the winning name will receive a $100 gift card from Dynamic Discs.
