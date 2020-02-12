The Rotary Club of Emporia welcomed a guest speaker at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Senior Partnership Specialist Steve Hale with the United States Census met with rotarians to provide information on the 2020 census.
The census began in 1790 and is conducted every 10 years. The results determine both the congressional apportionment and redistricting, as well as the federal funding for each state.
The amount of federal funding is a large area of interest for Emporia, because it includes, but is not limited to, supplemental nutrition programs, highway planning and construction and student loans. Currently, Kansas receives roughly $6 billion annually.
“We are talking about quality of life here,” Hale said. “When I sit down with (Emporia City Manager) Mark McAnarney and his council and talk about the importance of this, or people from Emporia State University, they’re all in to understanding why we need to count everybody, because this is a quality of life issue, and these numbers last us for 10 years.”
This is the first census offered online, in addition to over the phone and on paper. There are many complications to collecting accurate numbers, and the online mode aims to ease some of the challenges. Such challenges include counting college students, homeless persons and non-citizens (the citizenship question has been removed from the short-form). If entering census information over the phone, a real person will collect the information, rather than a recording. The census form is offered in 13 different languages and is accessible for everyone.
To be clear, everyone is to be counted, and residency information is aligned with where the person lives on the date of April 1, 2020. This includes college students, foster children and anyone else who may have a temporary residency location.
Because these are the numbers for the next 10 years, it is important that the population count is as accurate as possible and that areas with low-response rates, like southwestern Kansas, are not undercounted. The individual’s personal data is confidential for the next 72 years and will be filed digitally.
The state of Kansas, local governments and local organizations are establishing Complete Count Committees to more prominently distribute census information. Some even invite residents to fill out the census at Mobile Questionnaire Assistance sites. Emporia has a city/county CCC, organized by McAnarney. Other organizations and institutions, like ESU, have formed their own CCC.
“Trusted voices in the local community are being recruited and brought forth to advocate for the census and to get the community to step up and take part in it,” Hale said. “Emporia has been really good with this.”
“Our community growth and path forward is determined by what we count in the census,” City Commissioner Rob Gilligan said. “I’m really hoping we see a great turnout and great participation in our community.
“It’s really important not just to know what our numbers are, but for long-term access to support from the federal government.”
Census taker position applications are now open and offer an average pay of $15-$17 per hour. The position is temporary, and the hours are flexible. Census takers often go door-to-door to conduct the census and help report accurate numbers around the community. For more job information, visit 2020Census.gov/jobs.
Hale said the main things to remember when thinking about the census is that it is safe, easy and important.
Currently, the census is in its group counting quarter, and in about a month, self-response forms begin. Census Day is April 1, and about a year following that the states will receive the redistricting counts. For more census information, visit 2020Census.gov.
