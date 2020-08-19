City of Emporia commissioners unanimously agreed to an approximate $54.8 million budget for 2021 during a brief meeting Wednesday evening.
“There is no rate increase in any utility fund nor is there any increase in the mil levy,” said City Finance Director Janet Harouff, referring to continuations from a 2020 budget that was nearly identical in total. “Probably the biggest change ...is the 25% reduction in [funds] for outside agencies due to less liquor and less transient guest tax.”
Separated into 14 individuals funds, the breakdown of the 2021 budget was approved as follows: General - $24,304,748; Debt Service - $2,887,793; Library - $945,788; Industrial - $19,217; Special Highway - $1,131,810; Convention and Tourism - $957,429; Industrial Development Sales Tax -$1,372,800; Special Alcohol - $159,755; Special Park - $144,687; Drug Forfeiture - $49,716; Water - $7,315,389; Waste Water - $7,315,389; Solid Waste - $6,402,137 and Multi-Year - $2,368,715.
“This is the seventh year that we’ve done the five-year [budgeting plan outlook] and I think it has been a great budgeting tool not just for the commission, but for the City as a whole, too,” Harouff said.
In other business, commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds to the city for several municipal projects including the purchase of new fire and dump trucks. The total cost of the vehicles is anticipated to be no more than $775,000.
Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor told the board he expected the new “Class A pumper” fire truck to be delivered within 10 months of the final purchase date.
“We’re working through the National Purchasing Partners fire rescue group purchasing organization … they do the open public biddings and so forth,” Taylor said. “We enjoy [prices] as if we were getting trucks as part of the entire fleet rather than buying a single truck of our own … We did a similar process with a previous pumper, with a rescue truck and with the last four ambulances we’ve purchased. It works well for us. There’s also a 100% performance bond on it, so we’ll get what we expect or we’ll get our money back.”
To conclude the action portion meeting, commissioners also waived 25% cash carryover requirements for the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Emporia Main Street for 2020. The decision was based on financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners will review individual contracts with the organizations during upcoming study sessions and action meetings.
