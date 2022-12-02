Imogene Arnett, age 97, formerly of Emporia, KS, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at York, Nebraska. She was born on November 19, 1925 to Charles Howard and Della Hannah (Johns) Cannon in Emporia, Kansas. On April 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to William A. Arnett in Kansas City. To this union, four daughters were born. William passed away in 1999. Imogene then spent 16 years with her loving companion Russell Guilfoil.
Imogene was protective of her girls and always wanted to be included when they were together after they were grown. She loved square dancing, which started in her 30’s, and returned to it in her later years, along with ballroom dancing. Imogene had made many of her square dance outfits herself. She enjoyed doing lots of different crafts and was an accomplished weaver. She loved the outdoors and spending time in the country collecting dried plants, flowers, and hedge balls to make arrangements and use in her crafts. Most of all, Imogene loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary (James) Wilson of Jupiter, FL, Cindy (Alan) Gotta of Waco, NE, and Gail Arnett of Salida, CO; son-in-law, Neil Cadwallader of Federal Heights, CO; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Luke, Aleta, Jake, Christy, Levi, Zack, Jesse, and Emily; and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Thornton of Hartford, KS and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; companion, Russell Guilfoil; daughter, Donna Cadwallader; and two brothers, Don (Bonnie) Cannon and Ken Cannon.
Cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Kansas with burial following at the Greenwood Cemetery south of Emporia. Memorial contributions to Hand-in-Hand Hospice can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.