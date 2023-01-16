Donald C. Bush of Emporia, Kansas went to be with his wife Norma on their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Emporia Place in Emporia. He was 94.
Don was born on November 10, 1928 in Wilson, Kansas the son of Eugen Lester and Elizabeth Borman Bush. He married Norma Jean Weightman on Friday, January 13, 1950. She died on June 10, 2010 in Mackinac Island, Michigan.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Carol Coffman and husband Doug of Emporia; grandsons, Sean Otto and wife Amy of Kansas City, Missouri and Aaron Otto and wife Molly of Emporia; step-grandchildren, Austin Coffman and Marya Coffman both of Lakewood, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Mark Rabon, Oaks and Opaline Otto.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma; daughter, Liz Bush that passed in 1974; 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Don served in the United States Army and retired as Lt. Colonel in 1972. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emporia.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia with military honors by Ball-McCalm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Cremation will follow the service with a private burial at Ft. Riley Post Cemetery in Ft. Riley, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
