Since the season began on August 28, the Emporia High School boy’s soccer team hasn’t looked quite as balanced and cohesive as head coach Victor Ibarra would have liked. The Spartans over the past month have struggled for consistency in their play, wrestling with youth, inexperience and the effects of an abbreviated preseason due to COVID-19.
But on Tuesday, at EHS’ home turf against visiting Topeka-West, Ibarra’s Spartans finally delivered the connected performance he’s been waiting for.
“We dominated possession,” Ibarra said. “We looked much more structured and fundamentally sound. It was for sure the best collective effort for our team where we really put it together for an entire game.”
A second overtime penalty kick from Hector Hernandez shot EHS past Topeka-West in a 3-2 win Tuesday night. In one of their best efforts of the season, the Spartans controlled play and led for a majority of the match before overcoming a late blunder through Hernandez’s heroics. The winning goal was the senior’s second of the night, and with sophomore Gio Garcia joining Hernandez on the scoresheet, EHS is now 4-3-1 on the season.
The win comes as a massive victory for the Spartans at the end of an up and down opening month.
A year ago, EHS went 13-5 and finished third in the Centennial League with a team built around upperclassmen. Wilmer Landaverde, who left the Spartans as the program’s all-time leading scorer, scored 33 times and contributed 27 assists while teammate Elijah Williams netted a league-leading 35 goals. With that duo up-front and a team with the ability to execute Ibarra’s attacking system, EHS won six matches by nine or more goals.
This fall, many of those key contributors, including Landaverde and Williams, are gone, replaced by a young group of Spartans that’s yet to fully come into its own. A turned over roster, coupled with a brief preseason camp, thrust EHS into a set of early matches and the Spartans entered Tuesday night’s match with a record of 3-3-1.
“I think we’ve really missed some of that talent that we graduated,” Ibarra said. “The players have been struggling with that and the challenge of finding their place on the field.”
But EHS still possesses a talented foundation that in recent weeks has begun to prove itself, with Tuesday night’s win as the latest evidence.
Of the returning contributors from 2019, Hernandez, junior Kevin Rios and sophomore Rudy Bedolla have constituted for a formidable core this fall. Without Landaverde and Williams, Hernandez, who netted 17 goals a year ago, is now the focus of opposing defenses, yet the senior has still managed to contribute 10 goals and five assists. In midfield, Rios has established himself as an anchoring force from box to box, while Bedolla, a left back, has held down the EHS back line.
The trio, from front to back, has become the glue for Ibarra’s team and showed why on Tuesday.
From the opening kick, the Spartans controlled possession against Topeka-West and Hernandez, starting in an attacking midfield role, opened the scoring early on to hand EHS a 1-0 lead. The improved play from the Spartans was not without its blemishes, though, and the Chargers equalized not long after following a defensive mistake in the EHS penalty area.
The tie didn’t last long. Just seven minutes before halftime, Garcia, the underclassmen midfielder, pushed the Spartans ahead once again with a timely goal that sent EHS into the break up 2-1.
Garcia has emerged as a playmaker for the Spartans this fall, and is among a group of promising, up and coming players, which also includes juniors Kaden Nguyen and Alexys Ramirez, that have helped fuel EHS as it seeks to return to form.
“Gio Garcia had never played a varsity game and had never played in attacking midfield,” Ibarra said. “He just played and he played very, very well. It was amazing to get a contribution from someone we didn’t expect to contribute. All of a sudden, he’s providing pace and danger up top.”
The Spartans continued to control the game in the second half, but a late Topeka-West equalizer knotted the contest at 2-2 and sent the match into overtime. After nearly two-full scoreless extra periods, Nguyen danced into the Topeka-West end, worked past one Chargers defender and drew a foul inside the box to hand EHS a crucial penalty kick. Hernandez slotted the decisive goal and handed the Spartans their fourth victory at the end of the team’s finest performance of the year.
“We got to see the kids’ potential in this game,” Ibarra said.“It was really nice to have that core group working together and playing very efficiently and everyone else chipping in for us.”
The win, and the cogent team performance, came to Ibarra as a sign that he’s beginning to get his squad where he wants it to be.
Despite early stumbles, the Spartans will exit the first month of the season with a winning record, and with Hernandez, Rios, Bedolla and a host of young players finally settling in, it appears the best is ahead. Up next is a visit from Manhattan, who will deliver a stiff challenge for the Spartans, but Ibarra believes his team is only going to get better with time.
“Now that we’ve got a few months under our belts, we see what we have here,” he said. By the end of the year, we’re going to be a way different team. We can be a lot better. And until we get to that point, we won’t be satisfied.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.