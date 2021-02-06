Multiple reports of slide-offs are coming in from the turnpike and Interstate 35, Saturday afternoon, as today's predicted snowfall is resulting in slick, snow covered roadways.
So far, no injuries have been reported but if you need to travel make sure to keep an emergency kit in your car with warm blankets, and drive slowly.
