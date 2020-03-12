Emporia Public Schools sent out a communication to district employees and patrons Thursday updating them on the district's plans moving forward in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes at USD 253 will resume Monday, as scheduled. The decision comes after the district met with several local and state agencies.
The statement sent to stakeholders reads, in its entirety:
"Our Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) outlines practices and procedures that will be put in place in the event of a crisis situation. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has officially declared that the COVID-19 virus is a pandemic. Our EOP addresses pandemic situations and USD 253 is following appropriate protocols and planning responses. We are also working cooperatively with the local and state agencies and are aware of the impact COVID-19 is having on a local and global level. Our team is working diligently to implement plans in an effort to comply with health department recommendations, support our educational community,and keep our community safe. Having said that, the following information will be helpful:
"On Thursday, March 12, district representatives attended our local EOP meeting, along with the Lyon County Health Department and the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) and received briefings on this topic.
"We are communicating with Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College and are aware of their plans. According to KSDE, although decisions made by institutions of higher education may impact public schools, they will not direct the decisions made by Kansas public schools. Colleges have a different set of unique circumstances to consider when making these types of decisions.
"According to our governing body, the Kansas State Department of Education on March 12, we are being encouraged to keep our public schools open. We will continue to work collaboratively with the Lyon County Health Department.
"As of March 12, at the time of this communication, we are scheduled to resume classes from spring break on Monday, March 16.
"Medically fragile students and staff or those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to consult your primary care provider about whether attending school on Monday is advisable. In cases where doctors do not advise attendance, please have them submit the proper paperwork to the school office or your immediate supervisor. This will allow the absence to be marked excused.
"For students and staff who have traveled outside of Kansas, Lyon County Public Health officials suggest that you call the Lyon County Health Department at 620-342-4864 prior to returning to school or work for medical screening.
"Continue to observe the USD 253 policy that students and staff must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to school.
"Families are encouraged to develop plans for child care should a school closing be necessary.
"We are currently assessing the impact and implications of a USD 253 short or mid-term closure. In the event of a potential school closure, the following are some of the questions we are considering:
"• What are our best avenues to continue to provide educational services for our students?
• Will we and how might we provide food services for our students?
• What is the impact of a school closure on families and child care?
• How are mandatory attendance, the awarding of credit, and minimum school year hours of attendance impacted?
• What is the impact on school-related events?
"We acknowledge that this is a challenging and uncertain time with new and evolving information coming to us on an hourly basis. As always, Emporia School’s focus is to ensure the safety of all students and staff and to minimize any impact on student learning in our schools. If you have any questions regarding this or any other concern, please contact the Community Relations Office at 341-2200. Our intent is to make timely and informed decisions based on the most recent and accurate information available to us. Again, thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate and respond to this challenge."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.