A major waterline break on Prairie Street has been repaired, the city of Emporia said Tuesday morning, but some customers may be without water for a little longer.
"Extreme caution is being used returning water flow," said city communications manager Christine Johnson.
Prairie Street is still closed as that work is done. Residents between 12th and 18th Avenue were the most affected by the outage.
The city of Emporia Underground Utilities and Coffman Construction spent their Independence Day weekend repairing the waterline break between 12th and 15th avenues along Prairie Street that arose Monday afternoon, and are now working on replacing a 20-inch section of the waterline on the 1700 block of Prairie Street.
“I am very appreciative of our crew members who have been working in brutal conditions over the last day and weeks to deal with water main breaks; especially giving up their holiday and being away from their families to provide clean drinking water for residents,” Trey Cocking, city manager, said.
Residents within or around that area may be without water or experience reduced water pressure while crews work to replace a section of the waterline. The city of Emporia encourages residents to avoid the area until the repairs are completed.
