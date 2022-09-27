You never know what you will find on Facebook, especially when it comes to food. There are quite a few good ideas out there.
My friend and neighbor Jennifer Garza posted something a few weeks back that I knew I had to try. She works with Pampered Chef, has all the gear and gets all the goodies.
Jennifer posted an image for a Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese sandwich. Just writing it makes me hungry.
The source was Beth Pierce at smalltownwoman.com.
All you need are some good jalapenos, a hefty bread and one – or more – cheeses. Adding in different flavors to a normally mild sandwich kicks it up a notch, that is certain.
Beth writes: “Look for the younger peppers that are smooth and green all over with no striations or blemishes. These young green peppers are less stressed and more mild. Stay away from peppers with white lines, flecks and red ones as these peppers are older and hotter.”
I like a milder pepper and Andy (my sweetheart) a hotter one, so by paying a little bit of attention we could each have a sandwich with the heat we desired.
I also tweaked Beth’s recipe, adding in a bit of leftover baked chicken, not “burning” the bacon, and using a hefty rye bread since it was what I had on hand. Fragile bread is not for this dish.
I promise you’ll like this sandwich. Make extra jalapeno poppers for snacking later, too.
Let’s Get Cooking!
V V V
JALAPENO POPPER GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
4 large Jalapenos
4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese
4 ounces baked chicken
4 slices bacon, uncooked
1 cup shredded cheese such as Monterey Jack or cheddar
4 slices Rye bread
Mayonnaise (Optional)
Butter
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Cap and slice the peppers lengthwise and remove the seeds and membranes. I used jalapenos from my garden which were a little undersized, so I made up six of them.
Roughly chop the baked chicken and cut the Monterey Jack into chunks that will fit inside the halved peppers. Cut three slices on bacon into four sections to wrap around the poppers.
Stuff each jalapeno half with equal amounts of meat and cheese. Wrap a piece of bacon around it so the seam is on the back of the popper. Place, seam-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake stuffed jalapenos on cookie sheet for 25 - 30 minutes. Remove from oven and preheat a griddle or cast-iron skillet.
Lay out four slices of bread on a piece of parchment paper. Lightly mayonnaise one side, lightly butter the other. Lay the bread butter-side down (hence the parchment).
Sprinkle two slices of bread liberally with shredded cheese. Arrange the hot-from-the-oven jalapeno poppers to cover, then add more shredded cheese. Put the second slice, mayonnaise side down, on top.
Transfer the sandwich to the hot griddle and use a spatula to press it. When it’s browned on one side, carefully flip it over and brown the other. The cheese should be gooey around the edges.
Move grilled cheeses to a cutting board to slice in half, then arrange on a plate and serve. Andy and I had ours with some heirloom grape tomatoes, but another good choice would be tortilla chips.
