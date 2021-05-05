The Emporia Gazette
Rumours: A Tribute Fleetwood Mac, drew a large crowd to the Emporia Granada Theatre, Tuesday evening.
The band entertained played a host of Fleetwood Mac’s popular hits throughout the evening.
The concert was part of the 2021 Emporia Arts Center’s Performing Arts Series.
