The Emporia Pavilions is officially expanding to bring in new businesses to the city.
Emporia Land Development LLC announced Friday morning that it has signed long-term leases on approximately 50,000 square feet of new buildings to be constructed at the shopping complex at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Industrial Road.
Spencer Thomson, co-manager of Emporia Land Development, said that Ross Dress for Less will occupy 18,000 square feet and Shoe Show Inc. will occupy 10,000 square feet in the new buildings.
“[Ross Dress for Less] is a discount clothing and other items retailer,” he said. “They offer an array of clothing for men, women and children and some household items, that sort of thing. It’s a publicly traded company, very good financials, very good track record, excited to have them.
“And then we have a privately-held company out of North Carolina called Shoe Show Shoe Dept., and they are opening a 10,000-square foot full-line footwear shoe store that will offer footwear for the entire family. They’re also an excellent company with great financials and over 1,100 stores nationwide.”
Another national department store operator will move in as well, although Thomson said he did not have permission to release the name of that business at this time.
In April, The Gazette reported that Marshalls was in talks with the Emporia Pavilions to come to town. While Thomson could not confirm anything, he said that the identity of that retailer was “kind of common knowledge.”
“They are another discount department store-type retailer, nationally known and recognized and also a publicly traded company or subsidiary of a publicly traded company,” Thomson said of the unnamed third retailer.
The three new tenants will occupy space to be built by the developer directly adjacent to the existing 50,000 square foot Hobby Lobby store. The financial terms of the three leases were not disclosed, but Thomson said that the land and building improvements were an investment of nearly $9 million.
“Obviously, there’s a huge investment,” he said. “Our company is investing over $8 million, nearly $9 million, just in the development of the buildings and the land development that’s needed to accommodate these first three retailers. And then there’ll be many millions more invested after that for additional retailers.”
Thomson said that bringing these stores to Emporia will be of great benefit to the community in a variety of ways. Most obviously, Emporians will have more options within their hometown.
“It will provide folks with alternatives for shopping that won’t require them to travel out of town to Topeka, Kansas City or Wichita,” he said. “High-quality retailers with a wide variety of shopping choices is what we hope to ultimately have when we’re done. And certainly, bringing some of these initial ones will do that with department store-style users that offer a variety of items.”
Thomson said that the three stores will bring at least 100 new jobs to the city, to be filled by locals, and that they will also help out the city financially.
“Sales tax revenue and real property tax revenue, you know, many millions of dollars over the coming decades that wouldn’t be occurring if not for the development of the center,” he said. “There’s a lot of positives and we couldn’t be more pleased to be able to finally get this to the point where there’s others ready to occupy and serve the public beyond just the Hobby Lobby that we’ve had now for several years.”
Thomson said that talks with these three retailers have been going on for more than two years and that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress dramatically, as very few new stores have opened in the past year and a half.
“It’s been a long process and I will certainly not say it’s been easy, but we’re happy to be where we are finally,” he said.
However, Thomson added that the retailers are pleased to come to Emporia because they find that they do well in similar communities.
“They’re excited to be in some of these smaller markets like Emporia,” he said. “They’re finding that small markets are still very attractive for physical stores and folks in small markets still go out and shop and don’t do everything online. It’s often a social experience or something fun for the family to do, to go out and shop and see and touch things instead of looking at them on the screen.”
According to Thomson, construction work for the new buildings will commence almost immediately.
“You’ll start seeing activity Monday actually,” he said. “We’ll be mobilizing to the site and you’ll start seeing ground-related development activities beginning next week.”
He said that the developer is obligated to deliver the stores to the tenants in the late summer of 2022 so that the businesses can open up sometime in the fall of that year.
But those three aren’t the only businesses that will be coming to town in the next few years.
“Within the coming few months, I’ll be announcing additional retailers that are prepared to come,” Thomson said. “We’ve signed an LOI (letter of intent) with at least one and we’re in discussions with several other national retailers and regional retailers to bring to the center that will expand beyond just the clothing and soft goods. So we’re excited to be able to announce those probably in the coming, like I said, few months.”
Thomson wanted to thank Emporia’s elected officials and city staff — in particular special projects coordinator Jim Witt and city manager Mark McAnarney — for their assistance in getting this project done.
“They’ve been fantastic to work with, very accommodating and accessible, which is not always the case with cities,” he said. “We appreciate that we’ve been welcomed and that these retailers have been welcomed to the community. And there’s been really a good, quick response and turnaround and folks have made themselves available as we’ve needed to get things done, so we very much appreciate all the cooperation we’ve experienced.”
For additional information on Ross Dress for Less visit www.rossstores.com.
For additional information on SHOE SHOW visit www.shoeshowmega.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.