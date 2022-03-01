Newman Regional Health announced Tuesday that its nursing team will now have the opportunity to be honored and recognized for their quality patient care with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
According to a written release, the award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura — a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The hospital said nurses can be nominated by patients, families and colleagues with a paper nomination form or by visiting www.newmanrh.org/DAISYaward. The award recipient is anonymously chosen by a committee at Newman Regional Health based on scoring criteria provided by the DAISY Foundation.
Two awards will be presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads, "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and co-founder of the DAISY Foundation. "Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Newman Regional Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Heather Aylward, Director of the Women’s Life Center and DAISY Award Coordinator at Newman Regional Health said it was an exciting partnership.
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program," she said. "Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the DAISY Foundation "expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 5,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of nurse-led teams, nurse leaders, nurses advancing health equity, nursing faculty, nursing students, lifetime achievement in nursing and through the J. Patrick Barnes grants for nursing research and evidence-based practice projects, medical mission grants and its new health equity grant programs.
More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
