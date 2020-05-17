While the 31st editions of the men’s and women’s Flint Hills Optimist Club All Star Basketball Game were not played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group still followed its tradition of awarding Rich Jaggard All Star Basketball Scholarships to two talented area players.
This year’s honorees included Emporia High Senior Mya Tovar and Lebo Senior Kaden Ott, who were both awarded $500.
Traditionally held at the end of March, the games were delayed until early May before club leadership made the “ very difficult” decision to cancel the event altogether. A full roster of invited participants and their squads are included below:
