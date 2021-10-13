The Emporia State men’s basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the MIAA Preseason Media Poll and ninth in the Coaches Poll.
The Hornets went 11-12 last season, a seven-game improvement over the 2019-20 campaign and its best record in MIAA play since going 10-9 in 2013-14.
Four starters return for head coach Craig Doty, who enters his fourth season in that position. Last year’s leading scorer Jumah’Ri Turner will lead the Hornets after averaging 18.8 points per game and a 51% 3-point percentage last year.
Emporia State will inaugurate the new season with a trip to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence for an exhibition tilt with the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 3. The Hornets will then travel to Hays for games against Southwestern Oklahoma and Arkansas Tech on Nov. 13 and 14 before their home opener against William Jewell on Nov. 20.
2021-22 MIAA Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points
2. Washburn (1) - 157 points
3. Central Oklahoma - 141 points
4. Missouri Southern - 125 points
5. Missouri Western - 115 points
6. Fort Hays State - 112 points
7. Rogers State - 88 points
8. Pittsburg State - 86 points
9. Emporia State - 78 points
10. Lincoln - 60 points
11. Central Missouri - 59 points
12. Nebraska Kearney - 39 points
13. Northeastern State - 31 points
14. Newman - 14 points
Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.
2021-2022 MIAA Men's Basketball Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (9) - 126 points
2. Washburn - 116 points
3. Missouri Western - 99 points
4. Missouri Southern - 90 points
5. Central Oklahoma - 86 points
6. Fort Hays State - 74 points
7. Emporia State - 73 points
8. Rogers State - 63 points
9. Pittsburg State - 61 points
10. Lincoln - 60 points
11. Central Missouri - 38 points
12. Nebraska Kearney - 28 points
13. Northeastern State - 16 points
14. Newman - 15 points
