Emporia Lions Club over the years has sponsored Emporia High School students to band competitions at national and international Lions Club conventions. One of the early participants was Jim Calvert during the summers of 1977 and 1978. Jim is now a retired English teacher living in the Kansas City area.
His first year, the Lions International Convention was in New Orleans; six Emporia students took the trip. The second year Calvert was one of four Emporia students who traveled to Tokyo.
“About one-third of the bands in the competition were from the United States the two years that I went,” he said. “The first year there were about 150 bands and the second year there were 134, and we won that year.”
Making the trip both years were about 110 students along with parent chaperones, a doctor, nurse, instrument repair person, and 10 directors of high school bands from Kansas.
The trip to New Orleans was on buses.
“It took 3 days to get to New Orleans. We’d drive a distance for breakfast and lunch; then we’d stop in the middle of the afternoon and have this 3- or 4-hour practice session and stay in a hotel and have dinner,” calvert said. The next two days would be the same schedule. When we got to New Orleans it was a solid 8-hour day of practice.
“Then came the competition, and after the competition we stayed two or three days and did some sightseeing. After the competition they took us on a tour of the Superdome.”
The group toured the French Quarter, Heritage Hall, the St. Louis Cathedral, and Jackson Square.
“Mostly we went to different venues for jazz music. We got to see Al Hirt,” he said. “We stayed at a youth hostel in Tokyo. It took about 30 hours to fly to Los Angeles and then to fly to Japan. We were exhausted and starved by the time we got there. After the competition was over, we spent three days there, and they took us to some authentic Japanese restaurants.
“We took a couple of garden tours where we saw acres and acres of beautiful flowers. Everything was super well groomed. We spent some time in downtown Tokyo and rode the subway. It’s a fascinating place.”
“It was a meaningful experience for me,” Calvert continued. “Everybody there had worked hard to be there. There were some amazing musicians and amazing bands that you got to see. You got to meet people from all parts of the country and other parts of the world. It was fascinating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.