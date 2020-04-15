The Emporia Friends of the Library Book Sale has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friends of the Library Board member Harry Foyle told The Gazette a makeup date has not yet been determined.
In the meantime, there are still options for anyone looking to find some new reads.
In an interview earlier this month, Emporia Public Library Assistant Director Mckensie Gulick told Gazette Reporter Ryann Brooks that library cards were still available electronically.
“Anyone can fill out a Google form, which they can find the link to on our website or email us at epl@emporialibrary.org with their information and staff will set up a library card and/or KS library card for them.” Gulick said. “These cards will give access to all of our online resources from home. When we are able to open the library again, we will be asking that new patrons bring in their two forms of ID as per our policy in order to check out physical items from the library. We understand that times are difficult and are still here to provide help wherever we can, and we believe online access is going to be huge.”
Gulick said the temporary cards have been a popular offering so far.
To sign up for a temporary card or for more information, visit www.emporialibrary.org or email epl@emporialibrary.org.
