The Lady Hornets forced a season high 25 turnovers on the way to a 79-61 win at Missouri Western on Tuesday night in St. Joseph, Mo.
Karsen Schultz hit a three-pointer ten seconds into the game to give Emporia State a lead they would never relinquish. Fredricka Sheats and Schultz hit two more threes to give the Lady Hornets a 9-0 lead 2:33 into the game and force the Griffons to call timeout. Missouri Western closed the deficit to 11-5 with 6:10 left before Emporia State went on a 7-0 run to go up 18-5 an force the Griffons into their second timeout of the first quarter. The Lady Hornets would end the opening period with a 25-11 lead as Schultz had scored 11 points on her own.
Sydney Tinner hit her first career three-pointer to jump start a 12-2 run that would give Emporia State a 42-18 lead with 2:47 left in the half. An 8-3 run by the Griffons pulled them to within 45-26 at the break.
After hitting nine three-pointers in the first half, the Lady Hornets missed all 12 attempts from beyond the arc in the third quarter, yet still outscored Western 17-11 in the period to take a 62-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ehlaina Hartman nailed a three-pointer 17 seconds into the fourth to give Emporia State their largest lead of the night at 65-37. The Lady Hornets still led by 27 with 6:21 left before the Griffons ended the game on a 14-5 run for the final score of 79-61.
For the second game in a row freshman Ehlaina Hartman was the leading scorer for Emporia State with 23 points while Karsen Schultz finished with 20 points. Tre'Zure Jobe added a season low 11 points but dished five assists and had five steals. Emily Weathers just missed her second career double-double with nine points and ten rebounds.
The Lady Hornets are back in action on Thursday, February 4 when they play host to Northeastern State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
